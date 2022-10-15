Best Scratch Off Games Online: Top Online Scratch Cards for Real Money in 2022

Whether you’re looking for a $1 scratch ticket or a $20 scratch card with million-dollar prize payouts, your choices are unlimited.

But what if we told you that you don’t have to leave your home to play some of the best scratch-off games? Yes, you heard that right.

Our team of expert gamblers did the heavy lifting for you, and we managed to find the top 5 sites offering scratch-off games with epic prizes.

Super Slots was our #1 pick because of its amazing variety of scratch cards, exciting bonuses, and user-first design, but there are four more amazing sites worth a try.

Let’s dive right in.

Best Scratch-Off Games Online

Super Slots: Best scratch off games overall

Ducky Luck: Most generous bonuses

Wild Casino: Best scratch cards variety

BetOnline: Best for video scratch offs

BetUS: Best for mobile

1. Super Slots - Best Online Scratch Off Games Overall

Pros:

14 high-limit scratch card games

Betting minimums start from $0.80

Welcome bonus up to $6,000

Accepts numerous cryptocurrencies

24/7 live chat and email support

Cons:

No phone support is available

Super Slots is home to 14 scratch card games and a $6,000 welcome package. The scratch game library here is very diverse, and every scratch-off is different, ensuring you never feel bored.

Variety of Games: 4.9/5

Super Slots hosts 14 unique scratch card games, all of them promising high payouts. Low-budget players and high rollers get the chance to have fun, as there is something for everyone here.

Betting minimums start from $0.80, but you can spend up to $20 per game. Multipliers creep into six-figure territory, so there’s huge earning potential at Super Slots. On that note, scratch cards like Journey of Ra and Dream Vacation promise six-figure wins for lucky gamblers.

When you need a change of pace, you’ll be greeted by 255 high-tech slot machines and 60+ table games.

Welcome Bonus & Promos: 4.85/5

New sign-ups can redeem up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses across their first six deposits. To get started, use the promo code “SS250” with your first deposit of $20 or more. You’ll receive an initial 250% match worth up to $1,000.

If you’re looking for more, use promo code “SS100” with your next five deposits. Super Slots will double each qualifying transaction up to a maximum of $1,000!

But there’s even more!

The promotions page at Super Slots is full of exciting opportunities. This includes an unparalleled crypto welcome bonus, which promises new players a 400% crypto deposit match. Other promotions at Super Slots include generous free spin bonuses, rebates, as well as amazing monthly tournaments for everyone.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

We found that Super Slots supports over 15 banking options, including cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, money orders, P2P transfers, and traditional bank wire payments.

Crypto payouts are processed the fastest, naturally. Make sure that you have a crypto wallet before requesting a payout. Your withdrawal should not take over 48 hours, and there are no fees on crypto transactions.

Customer Support Options: 4.9/5

If you have any questions, Super Slots is open for business 24/7. You can get in touch with a customer service agent using the live chat or email, but we didn’t find a phone number for players to call. Still, they manage to provide excellent and timely support via email and live chat, which should be enough for the majority of gamblers.

We enjoyed immediate feedback when using the live chat, and we received an email response from the Super Slots team in less than 12 hours.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

We loved the mobile compatibility that Super Slots has to offer. While it is true that there is no dedicated mobile application available, Super Slots still manages to be an amazing mobile scratch cards site.

Games load instantly, animations feel realistic, and Super Slots’ high-quality graphics don’t take a pay cut on smartphones - perfect.

Click here to scratch online winning tickets at Super Slots!

2. Ducky Luck - Most Generous Bonuses for Online Scratch Off Games

Pros:

500% match bonus up to $2,500

150 free spins with the welcome bonus

10+ fun scratch card games

Comprehensive banking menu

Great Bitcoin casino

Mobile-friendly user interface

Cons:

The design could be better

No phone support is available

Ducky Luck’s scratch card library is a tad limited, but their limitless casino bonuses are definitely making it up for it. You’ll receive up to $2,500 and 150 free spins with your first deposit — an amount rarely any scratch-off site can top.

Variety of Games: 4.95/5

Ducky Luck is primarily geared towards slot enthusiasts, but their scratch card library is equally worthy of attention. We found 10+ exclusive titles with full-screen capacity, enthralling sound effects, and quality graphics.

You’ll feel completely immersed in fantasy worlds when you play Aztec Warrior Scratch Card, Leprechaun Frenzy Scratch Card, Play With Cleo Scratch Card, Rise of the Titans, and other scratch-offs. All the scratch card games are fully compatible with mobile devices, so you can take the excitement with you.

Welcome Bonus & Promos: 5/5

Players who make their first fiat deposit will receive a staggering 500% match up to $2,500. Crypto bettors can earn a 600% match bonus up to $2,500. Either way, you’re getting a boatload of extra funds with Ducky Luck.

150 free spins for both parties make this deal even sweeter. In between scratch cards, you can take a break with titles like Mythic Wolf, Golden Gorilla, or Five Times Wins, among many others.

After you meet the 30x rollover requirement, you’re allowed to “win” a maximum of 10x your bonus. However, your free spins winnings are attached to a $100 cashout maximum, so keep this in mind.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

At Ducky Luck, variety is the name of the game. You can use a debit/credit card, Interac, or direct Debit to make cash deposits. Crypto bettors can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or others for deposits and withdrawals.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to deposit $25 or more to claim any welcome bonuses. If you’re using cryptocurrency to play here, you can withdraw as little as $25 per transaction.

Comparatively, fiat gamblers will need to accrue at least $150 in winnings before getting paid, which might be a bit much for low-stakes players.

Customer Support Options: 4.8/5

Players in need of assistance will have 24/7 live chat and email support on their side, so you know you are taken care of whenever you need it.

Unfortunately, Ducky Luck hasn’t yet implemented a phone line for casino traditionalists. Regardless, you can expect white-glove treatment from their qualified service agents, and we believe that the live chat and email support are completely enough, especially when they are as effective and quick as here.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Ducky Luck’s mobile casino is a sight for sore eyes, allowing players to pocket 10+ scratch card games for “on-the-go” enjoyment.

Their user interface is very beginner-friendly, and we didn’t experience any lag while loading up games in different tabs. Plus, you can spin through slots and play virtual table games from anywhere.

Click here to enjoy huge bonuses with Ducky Luck when playing scratch-off games.

3. Wild Casino - Best Variety of Online Scratch Cards

Pros:

14 exclusive scratch cards

About 400 casino games in total

Welcome bonus up to $5,000

About 20 different banking options supported

Scratch cards are mobile-friendly

Also great for live blackjack

Cons:

No phone support is available

Bonus cashout limits apply

Wild Casino hosts 14 exciting scratch card titles, and we are sure you are going to enjoy them all. They’ve also got 200+ slots and 100+ table games to play here - so if you ever get bored of scratch cars (which we doubt), you can try out some of the casino games available here.

Variety of Games: 5/5

Wild Casino is home to 14 exclusive scratch card titles! Their library caters to budget-conscious players, allowing them to get started with as little as $0.80 per lottery ticket. That said, high rollers can purchase $20 tickets and take advantage of six-figure multipliers - in the end, no matter what you are after, you can find it here.

Turkish Delights stood out to our experts the most. Players who get three matching symbols can win 250,000x their original purchase! Titles like Symbols of Luck and Lucky Nugget come in a close second since they boast 100,000x multipliers for jackpot hunters to drool over.

Finally, they’ve got about 400 traditional casino games to choose from, which is very exciting.

Welcome Bonus & Promos: 4.8/5

While it’s the game variety that we like most about Wild Casino, we were also very much impressed by the generous bonuses this casino has to offer.

Use the bonus code “WILD250” with your first deposit – you’ll receive a 250% match bonus worth up to $1,000. Keep the action going when you use the promo code “WILD100” with your next five transactions! For each qualifying deposit, you’ll get a 100% match up to $1,000 - so in total, you can score a $5,000 welcome package here.

You’ll have a total of 30 days to meet Wild Casino’s 35x rollover and withdraw your earnings. That said, you’re only allowed to “win” 10x your original deposit or a maximum of $20,000.

The best part?

We found that the welcome package is very far from being it all at Wild Casino. Our team of experts found many other exciting promotions and tournaments for new and existing players alike, which makes Wild Casino a very good option for anyone.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Super Slots and Wild Casino share a very similar banking menu - both online casinos accept about 20 payment methods, including digital coins, credit/debit cards, money orders, bank wire transfers, and P2P transfers.

Unfortunately, Wild Casino doesn’t make it easy for fiat players to initiate payouts. While crypto gamblers can withdraw as little as $20 per transaction, you’ll need to have at least $500 in winnings before requesting a bank wire, cashier’s check, or money order - not the best thing.

Customer Support Options: 4.75/5

Like Super Slots, Wild Casino offers phenomenal 24/7 support by live chat and email. However, because there’s no phone support available, we can’t give them a perfect ranking in this area.

All that said, you should expect near-instant replies from their live chat feature. If your questions and concerns aren’t necessarily “urgent,” we’d invite you to use their email hotline. In alignment with industry standards, Wild Casino issues detailed feedback in 1-2 working days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Wild Casino is fully compatible with iOS and Android devices, but you won’t need to download any applications to get started. Instead, their mobile casino site works directly via your smartphone’s web browser.

Lag is virtually non-existent, even when opening different games in different tabs. Wild Casino checks every box in the mobile compatibility department!

Check out the latest casino bonuses offered by Wild Casino by clicking here.

4. BetOnline - Best for Video Scratch Offs Games

Pros:

Amazing video scratch game titles

12+ scratch games offered

Claim $3,000 in casino bonuses

24/7 support by phone, email, and chat

Reputable online sportsbook

Cons:

High fiat payout minimums

The mobile interface is cramped

BetOnline’s main claim to fame is undoubtedly its sportsbook. You can wager on 30+ markets. But it also delivers an amazing offering for scratch card players, with over 12 exciting titles. Many of them are video scratch-off games.

Variety of Games: 4.7/5

BetOnline doesn’t take any half-measures - new sign-ups can indulge with competitive odds across 30+ betting markets, play through 12+ scratch card games, and bet on regional lottery draws for real money. Many of the scratch-off games here are video-scratch games, offering the ultimate fun.

Welcome Bonus & Promos: 4.6/5

Use the code “BOLCASINO” with your first three deposits. BetOnline will double each qualifying transaction up to $1,000. Scratch card players can get started with a maximum of $3,000 in bonus funds.

Players will have 30 days to meet BetOnline’s 30x wagering requirements and cash out their winnings.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

BetOnline accepts about 20 banking options, including cryptocurrencies, debit card payments, P2P transfers, bank wires, and money orders.

Fiat bettors will have to fund their accounts with at least $25 to claim any bonuses, but crypto gamblers can get away with depositing $20.

If you’re going to withdraw via fiat currencies, keep in mind that there are some minimums to note. Depending on your chosen withdrawal method, you’ll need to request anywhere between $50 and $500 in earnings.

Crypto bettors can avoid this and benefit from BetOnline’s $20 withdrawal minimum.

Customer Support Options: 4.8/5

In today’s gambling world, it’s nothing short of a rarity to find online casinos with a dedicated phone line.

BetOnline breaks the mold with 24/7 chat, email, and phone support. Although their phone queue is long during peak hours, early morning and late evening callers won’t have a problem getting in touch with the customer support representatives.

Alternatively, we received an email response from BetOnline in less than 24 hours. If you need immediate help, their live chat feature is your best bet.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

BetOnline’s user interface feels cramped on smaller screens, but all their scratch card games work flawlessly on smartphones. We’d still like to see them create a downloadable app. On the bright side, we didn’t deal with any frustrating buffers or delays when loading up games.

Check out all the casino bonuses offered by BetOnline here.

5. BetUS - Best Mobile Scratch Off Games

Pros:

Speedy, instant-play mobile website

6 scratch card games

Up to $3,000 casino welcome package

24/7 support via chat, email & phone

Cons:

High deposit minimums

Processing fees apply

BetUS’ mobile casino is butter-smooth. You don’t have to download anything, either. Just load up your web browser and start playing games on the move.

Variety of Games: 4.8/5

BetUS promotes a full-fledged sportsbook, a budding casino, and 6 scratch card games that will make you question your loyalty to the ticket machines at your nearest supermarket.

Play With Cleo and Rise of the Titans are our favorite scratch games here.

The rules are simple - match three symbols, and the prize is yours. Expect to find five-digit multipliers and six-figure prizes everywhere you look. Even if you don’t luck out on the first try, certain games offer free replays if you manage to hit their winning combinations.

In between tickets, you can explore BetUS’ sportsbook and casino games.

Welcome Bonus & Promos: 4.6/5

Use the promo code “CAS150” on your first deposit, and the welcome bonus is yours. BetUS will reward you with a 150% welcome bonus of up to $3,000.

You can play blackjack, slots, and scratch card games with your casino funds, but you’d better do it quickly - this welcome package expires 14 days after redemption. In the meantime, you’ll need to satisfy BetUS’ 30x rollover requirements before cashing out your winnings.

Additionally, this high-percentage deposit match comes with a $10,000 cashout maximum. If you manage to win more, your extra earnings will be forfeited. But hey, a $10,000 maximum win on a bonus sure is pretty generous if you ask us.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

BetUS accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash from crypto gamblers. Fiat players can use their debit card, a bank wire, or a cash-filled envelope to fund their accounts. However, if you feel like sending money through the mail, you’ll need to call BetUS ahead of time.

Either way, you’ll have to deposit $50 or more before claiming BetUS’ casino bonus. Payouts are restrained by the same $50 cashout minimum, and processing fees apply to all fiat transactions, so keep this in mind.

Customer Support Options: 4.7/5

Like BetOnline, BetUS understands the importance of comprehensive support. They offer 24/7 assistance via live chat, email, and phone. We found special phone numbers on their website, and choosing the line that best fits your needs will guarantee you a more efficient response.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

We can’t say enough about BetUS’ stellar, instant-play mobile website! Even on smaller screens, their sportsbook and casino are an absolute breeze to sift through.

With just a few taps, you’ll pinpoint your favorite titles and play whatever you wish.

This should go without saying, but their entire casino library is fully compatible with your smartphone. Scratch off games load in mere seconds, and their sportsbook is cut down to size.

Find out more about BetUS and its latest bonuses by clicking here.

How We Ranked the Best Online Scratch-Off Sites

Variety of Games:

In this review, we prioritized online casinos with the best selection of scratch games. Beyond scratch tickets, the best gambling sites are home to thousands of online slots, virtual tables, and live dealer games. In summary, our top picks offer something for everybody.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions:

We gave a higher ranking to online casinos with the largest welcome packages. You’ll get started on the right foot with free cash and free spins to buffer your next string of bets. Beyond this, we gave special consideration to online casinos with forgiving wagering requirements and picked scratch cards sites with fair terms and conditions.

Deposits & Withdrawals:

Another very important factor during our research was the banking options. We looked at the available payment methods and also considered the banking conditions, including payout times and fees.

Customer Support Options:

We believe that every gambler should have the opportunity to get help when they need it. We individually checked the customer support services of every online casino on our list and rated them accordingly.

Mobile Compatibility:

Many parts of our lives now revolve around smartphones, and it is no surprise that modern online casinos are expected to offer users good mobile compatibility. During our research, we found online casinos that offer users an amazing mobile gambling experience.

Guide to Playing Scratch Off Games Online

Are Online Scratch-Off Games Rigged?

No. As long as you’re playing with a reputable casino, you can rest assured that online scratch-off games aren’t rigged. Each gambling site listed here is independently audited and tested by external authorities. In other words, you’re guaranteed a fair chance at winning real money.

Can I Win Real Money When Playing Online Scratch-Off Games?

Yes, you can win real money from scratch-off games online. Whether you get your lottery tickets at the supermarket or Super Slots, you can win real prizes if you get lucky. That being said, we’d recommend purchasing scratch-off games online. Just like real-life winning tickets, the prizes are better for scratch games that have a higher ticket price.

Do Online Scratch-Off Sites Offer Bonuses?

Yes, we found that most of the scratch card sites online offer users generous bonuses.

For example, Ducky Luck will give you a 500% match worth up to $2,500 when you sign up today. That means you’ll have five times more money to use while you play scratch tickets and a lot of prizes remaining to be won.

What Are the Top Prizes for Winning Online Scratch Tickets?

With any given scratch-off game, you can purchase tickets that range from $1 to $20. Just like physical scratch-offs, more expensive virtual tickets boast larger winning potential. For example, let’s take Super Slots’ premier scratch card game – Journey of Ra.

To get started, you’ll “scratch” 9 squares. If you match 3 items and get the winning numbers, you win the listed prize.

This particular scratch-off game lists a 12,380x multiplier. If you spend $1, you have the potential to win $12,380. If you spend the maximum of $20, you can win up to $247,600 from a single ticket.

What Is the Best Site for Online Scratch-Offs?

Super Slots is the best site for scratch-offs. They list 14 unique scratch card games. Each scratch-off game in their library boasts five-figure multipliers, so tiny purchases can lead to huge wins.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Scratch Cards Sites

Super Slots: Super Slots is home to 14 unique scratch card games, making them our obvious first choice. Create an account to redeem their $6,000 welcome bonus across your first 6 deposits.

Ducky Luck: Ducky Luck is known for its high percentage and high-limit bonuses. They also have 10+ scratch card games to choose from. We were impressed by their 500% match-up to the $2,500 welcome package.

Wild Casino: Wild Casino carries 14 unique scratch card games. If you’re looking for an exciting selection, they’ve got you covered.

BetOnline: BetOnline lists 10+ scratch card games in their casino library, but you can also bet on regional lottery draws for real money within their platform. Use the promo code “BOLCASINO” to redeem their $3,000 welcome package.

BetUS: BetUS promotes 6 high-quality scratch card games, and they’re all mobile-friendly. Before you put hours of fun and excitement in your back pocket, use the promo code “CAS150” to redeem their $3,000 casino bonus.

How to Start Playing Scratch Off Online Games

If you’re new to playing scratch games online, you might be wondering how to get started with our top picks. Using Super Slots as our example, we’ve simplified the sign-up process.

1. Create a New Casino Account

Go to Super Slots’ casino site

Click “Join Now”

Enter any requested information

Click “Create Account” to continue

2. Verify Your Email

Check your email

Look for a unique verification code

Enter your code on their website to continue

3. Deposit & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Go to Super Slots’ cashier section

Click on “Deposit”

Select your preferred payment method

Enter the promo code

Fund your account with $20 or more

Start playing scratch cards and casino games!

Did You Find the Best Scratch-off Games Online?

The best online casinos host unique scratch card games with low betting minimums, jackpot-tier multipliers, and mind-boggling top prizes.

If you’re looking for a variety of high-limit scratch cards not available at your local supermarket, our top-rated scratch card websites have you covered.

For players on the fence, we’d highly recommend Super Slots. They offer 14 jackpot scratch cards with high-quality graphics, a $6,000 welcome bonus for new sign-ups, and hundreds of traditional casino games to keep you occupied in between “scratching.”

No matter which scratch-off site you choose, be sure to play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

