Spin Casino Canada Review: In-Depth Review & Analysis of Spin Casino (Pros, Cons & More)

Anyone who has been even half paying attention to the Canadian online gambling scene has heard of Spin Casino — they’re something of a big deal.

Since you’re here, we bet that you’re finally considering taking the plunge and seeing what all the fuss is about. We’re sticklers for reliability and reputation and wouldn’t waste your time – or ours – on any casino that isn’t running at the front of the pack.

That said, let’s begin with our in-depth Spin Casino review.

Spin Casino Canada Pros:

Great selection of bonuses

Over 450 online casino games

Stunning selection of live casino games

Reliable 24/7 customer support

Licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission

Android & iOS mobile apps

Quick payouts once you complete the KYC process

Spin Casino Canada Cons:

No crypto banking options

Doesn’t offer sports betting

Must register to browse the entire casino

Spin Casino’s Latest Bonuses:

Spin Casino Welcome Package: Deposit $20 or more to get a 100% match up to $1,000 over 3 deposits and 100 free spins on the Wheel of Wishes jackpot slot.

50 Free Spins for $1: When you use this promotional link and make a qualifying deposit of $1 or more, you will get 50 free spins on Mega Moolah’s Atlantean Treasures slot plus up to $1,000 in bonuses over your next 3 deposits.

Candy Palace No Deposit Bonus: Follow this link to claim your 50 free spins on the Candy Palace online slot machine with no deposit required.

Mystical Zodiac No Deposit Bonus: This no-deposit bonus gets you 100 free spins on the chill, astrological Mystical Zodiac slot machine.

After really diving into everything Spin Casino has to offer, we’ve come up with a whole bunch of reasons why anyone seriously looking to play online casino games should give Spin Casino a try. Read on to learn more.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Spin Casino Canada

This will be a long review, so we figured a brief overlook of Spin Casino’s best-selling features would come in handy for those short on time. Check out Spin’s stand-out features:

Several excellent promotions for new and returning players. Whether you are a fan of free spins on some of the best slots you’ll find anywhere or looking for a massive match bonus on your deposits, Spin Casino has you covered.

With over 600 casino games – including 133 live dealer games – Spin Casino’s diverse library is sure to please just about every player’s palate. While they are primarily focused on online slots, you’ll still find a broad selection of other classic casino games, including blackjack, video poker, and a few roulette games, to name a few.

Spin Casino is dedicated to providing a safe and fun online casino experience, and it shows through everything they do. They are licensed by multiple gaming authorities, including the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the AGCO – meaning that they meet Ontario’s strict iGaming regulations.

Spin Casino’s website is sleek and exciting without being garish and looks fantastic on both mobile devices and desktop PC. They also have a solid mobile app for players who want a more streamlined experience, though you’ll only have a small fraction of Spin Casino’s mobile casino games available this way.

Is Spin Casino Legit?

Yes, Spin Casino is one of the best online casinos in Canada, offering a safe and secure gaming experience.

Ever since they were established in 2001, Spin Casino has dedicated itself to building a reliable international gambling website. Players outside of Canada can rest easy knowing that Spin Casino meets the stringent requirements to get a license number from the exalted Malta Gaming Authority and an eCOGRA certificate.

Players within Canada will be happy to learn that not only does Spin Casino possess a Kahnawake Gaming Commission license, but shortly after Ontario’s regulations shifted to permit online casinos to apply for licensure through the AGCO earlier this year, Spin managed to submit for a license and meet even their requirements.

Couple all that with a fantastic reputation for swift and quick customer service, end-to-end encryption to protect all of your information, and Spin Casino’s partnership with 31 of the best gaming providers, and we feel confident in recommending Spin Casino to any Canadian player.

How to Create a Spin Casino Account and Claim Your Welcome Bonus in Canada

It’s easy to create your Spin Casino Canada account and take advantage of one of their sweet sign-up bonuses. Follow the steps below to create your Spin Casino account:

Step 1: Visit Spin Casino Canada

Follow this link to open Spin Casino and click the “Sign-Up” button in the middle of your screen. Fill out the form with all the relevant details to register, such as your name and date of birth and be sure to provide a valid email address.

Step 2: Validate Your Account

Once you’ve submitted the form, Spin Casino will send you an email with a validation link. Once you’ve located the email – you may want to check the spam folder just in case – you can follow that link to complete the process and will then be able to log into your account.

Step 3: Deposit & Claim Spin Casino’s Bonus

Once you’ve validated your account and logged in successfully, you can proceed to make your first deposit. While making this deposit, you can enter the Spin Casino bonus code to claim your preferred match bonus (though not all relevant promotions require a bonus code).

That’s it. You’re now able to explore everything Spin Casino has to offer and play some of the best online casino slots and table games.

What Should Canadians Expect from Spin Casino?

Customer Support:

This online casino in Canada has a very responsive 24/7 customer support team on staff. We’ve had very little reason to call on them thus far, but on the rare occasion when we did, they were prompt and courteous no matter what time of day or night we reached out.

They also have an extensive support hub on their website, making it super easy to diagnose and resolve any commonly found hiccups or glitches without having to do something dreadful like talk to another person. Introvert power!

It’s a great way to find answers to niggling questions, and we recommend checking it out.

Payouts:

There are a few things as frustrating as wanting to access your winnings but being subjected to jumping through a million hoops or waiting several days to see them deposited into your account.

This is one of the areas where Spin Casino shines again. Not only do they offer top-tier SSL encryption, protecting all transactions end-to-end, but they manage to make the payout process rather quick and painless.

Spin Casino will require you to verify your identity – usually with a copy of your driver’s license, a utility bill, and whatever card you may have deposited with – to start the withdrawal process. Once that’s done, however, you should see the funds processed and in your account within the next 24-48 hours, depending on the method used.

Responsible Gaming:

Spin Casino Canada is committed to responsible gambling and makes it clear to players that “Gambling should be seen as entertainment and not as a means to make money.”

Sometimes, however, we need a little extra help. That’s where Spin Casino’s deposit limits and self-exclusion systems come into play. If you find yourself stepping outside of your budget, you can adjust your maximum deposit limits and set daily, weekly, or even monthly limits.

This is a fantastic solution for those who sometimes need a little help tracking their entertainment budget.

And if you’re a little more concerned about your play habits, you can put temporary locks on your gaming account. Their first “take a break” option is for shorter breaks with a minimum of 24 hours.

In the event you need to step away for a little longer, you can set up for a self-exclusion period of 6+ months. During this time, you will not only be denied the ability to gamble, but they will be sure to avoid sending you any promotional materials, letting you clear your head if necessary.

Honest Spin Casino Review for Canadian Players: Why Should You Play Online Casino Games at Spin Casino?

This is the part of our Spin Casino Canada review where we go deeper into the casino’s game selection, bonuses, user experience, and banking. Read on for all the nitty-gritty details.

Game Selection - 4.7 / 5

Spin Casino features over 450 online casino games in their main casino, plus another 130+ live dealer games, giving players the sort of robust choice one would expect from today’s new online casinos in Canada.

At heart, Spin Casino Canada is slot machine-centric, featuring a vast selection of high RTP games like the Norse-themed Thunderstruck 2 or the sultry, vampiric Immortal Romance.

If you have a taste for something more exciting, you’ll be happy to know that they have a fantastic range of progressive jackpot slots like Major Millions, Mega Moolah, Wheel of Wishes, and more.

We’re rather partial to the Major Millions progressive jackpot ourselves. Major Millions rivals Mega Moolah in jackpot size, being touted as another “millionaire maker” slot machine – which is very much what the name suggests.

It’s got 5 reels and 15 paylines, though to get a chance at winning the Major Millions progressive jackpot, you’ll need to place the maximum bet and cover every pay line, which will run you about $3.

The only downside is that Spin Casino doesn’t offer free online casino games or free slots.

Table & Live Casino Online Games - 4.7 /5

When you need a break from online slots, Spin Casino also offers a selection of classic table games to rival even the best online casinos. Here you’ll find American and European roulette titles, single and multi-hand blackjack games, and even some decent video poker games. There’s a casino game for you, no matter what your favourite games are.

If you get lonely, you can head over to Spin Casino’s live casino site, where you’ll be able to soak in the Las Vegas feeling without all the oppressive Southwestern US heat.

Everything streams smoothly and looks great, giving you a superior experience with a healthy selection of live dealer games. They’ve got poker, baccarat, roulette and a fantastic selection of blackjack, all with a friendly real human dealer.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.5 / 5

These days, most popular online casinos put together a bunch of bonuses and promotions to enhance a player’s gaming experience, and Spin Casino is no different. From their sign-up bonuses – including a couple of decent no-deposit bonus offers – to their loyalty program, Spin Casino Canada offers a variety of ways to stretch your Canadian dollar as far as possible.

One of our favourite promotions is their main Welcome Bonus that features a 100% match up to $1,000 plus 100 spins on the Wheel of Wishes online slot (one of our favourite progressive jackpot online slots with every new jackpot containing a $2 million jackpot seed). That $1,000 is broken up over your first 3 deposits, with the bonus spins arriving on your first deposit if you lay down at least $20.

User Experience - 4.9 / 5

Spin Casino’s user interface is well laid out, and navigation makes sense… which cannot be said of all online casinos. The colours are vibrant without being garish, and it all just works together on both mobile websites and PC.

Even though their Spin Casino app looks great, we only recommend using it if you spend a lot of time with poor reception because you’ll be playing with a severely limited library. With as great as their website loads on your device’s native browser, the app almost feels superfluous.

The only real user experience overhaul criticism we have is that you cannot get a good look at their library of games without creating an account. This means that new players such as yourself will just have to take our word for it when we say they’ve got a good selection of games.

Banking Options - 4.5 / 5

Our biggest gripe on this front is the fact that Spin Casino doesn’t accept any form of cryptocurrency. This will not be a deal-breaker for most Canadian gamblers, but in the case of banking options, we feel that more is, in fact, better.

They do accept a decent selection of fiat payment methods, however. You’ll be able to make deposits with any of the following: Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, iDebit, Trustly, Interac, Flexepin, Neosurf, MuchBetter, EcoVoucher, and bank transfers.

Keep in mind before you make your first deposit that certain forms of payment may disqualify you from a deposit bonus.

Spin Casino Canada Review Score: 4.6 / 5

We felt Spin Casino does almost everything flawlessly and, as such, have decided to award them with a 4.6 out of 5 – an exceptional and well-deserved score. We’ve tested a multitude of Canadian casino sites, and few of them get it quite as Spin Casino does.

The bottom line is that Spin Casino will suit all players’ needs except those looking to bet on sports or play with cryptocurrencies.

What Should Canadian Players Consider Before Creating a Spin Casino Account?

There’s always some caveat or catch when looking into online casinos. Geo-restrictions, forbidden currencies, weird demands for your firstborn child… you get the drill. Thankfully, Spin Casino is very straightforward and transparent. Here are a few things you should know before you sign up.

First, Spin Casino is geo-restricted. There are many countries and locations restricted from playing within these hallowed halls.

Spin Casino Canada does, as its name implies, permit play to Canadians (recently even expanding to include Ontarians), but you should keep in mind that if you travel to any of the restricted countries outlined in the Terms and Conditions, you will not be able to play from there.

Secondly, they accept the following currencies: CAD, ARG, BRL, NOK, SEK, USD, MNX, GBP, EUR, NZD, PLN, and RUB. Any other form of currency will have to be converted at the daily rate. Unfortunately, they still do support any form of cryptocurrency.

And last but not least, we know how many players out there have a game they just can’t live without. If you have a particular game you’re looking for, you won't be able to check Spin Casino’s library until after you’ve registered.

So if Spin not having a specific game is a deal breaker for you, that’s a bit of a gamble, and you may want to reach out to their support staff to check.

What Spin Casino Bonuses Can I Claim as a Canadian Player?

Spin Casino doesn’t skimp on bonuses for its Canadian patrons, and to prove it, we’re going to show you a glimpse of what is on offer. Each bonus has different requirements and conditions, but we’ll outline the basics, so you have enough information to make an educated decision.

WoW 100% match welcome bonus: New players who deposit $20 or more will see a 100% match on their first deposit up to $400, as well as 100 bonus spins on the Wheel of Wishes slot title. You will get 2x deposit bonuses up to $300 each on your following two deposits.

Candy Palace online casino no deposit bonus: Use this link to claim your 50 free spins on the Candy Palace online slot machine with no deposit required. You’ll have to make a $10 deposit to activate the winnings, and all winnings from this bonus are capped at $20 and subject to wagering requirements.

Mystical Zodiac no deposit free spin bonus: This no deposit bonus gets you 100 free spins on the chill, astrological Mystical Zodiac slot machine. Once you’ve played all spins, you must deposit $10 to activate your winnings up to $20. All winnings are then converted to bonus cash and subject to wagering requirements.

50 spins on Atlantean Treasures: Follow the link and make a deposit of $1 to get 50 spins on the Mega Moolah Atlantean Treasures jackpot slot, plus access to 3 bonuses up to $1,000. These free spins are subject to a steep wagering requirement, however.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Spin Casino Canada

If Spin Casino doesn’t quite do it for you – that’s okay. We’ve come prepared with some exciting alternative casino links for Canadian players.

Check them out; you may love them.

1. PlayOJO — Best Spin Casino Alternative for Wager-Free Bonus Spins

While we love Spin Casino, we know the wagering requirements they attach to every bonus might put some players off. If that’s the case for you, we recommend checking out PlayOJO.

Not only are they one of the very best UK casinos that recently expanded to accept Canadian players, but their entire site is built around “fair play,” which has led them to do things like offer free spins to new players with absolutely no wagering requirements.

You read that right. Every penny you earn with those free spins is credited to your account as cash. Those winnings are your winnings to do exactly as you please.

2. Europa Casino — Best Spin Casino Alternative for Exclusive Loyalty Bonuses

Fans of Greek gods and loyalty bonuses are sure to love Europa Casino. Not only do they have an excellent selection of slots, table games, and live dealer casino games, but they sport one of the best loyalty programs we’ve ever seen.

Players who meet certain deposit and wagering requirements in a given 7-day period stand a chance at winning anywhere between €25 and €250 for that week. The bonus cash comes with a very reasonable 25x wagering requirement as well.

3. 7bit Casino — Best Spin Casino Alternative for Cryptocurrency Gamblers

If you like everything about Spin Casino except their refusal to accept your massive stash of Bitcoin, may we recommend one of the best Bitcoin casinos, 7Bit?

With over 1,000 casino games ranging from slots to roulette and blackjack (and more), boredom is a word you might as well just purge from your mind. This fantastic crypto casino also has a wealth of cash back, free spins, and reload bonuses.

New players will also like their 177% match bonus on first deposits over 1 mBTC when you use the promo code “SpinBonus” at the cashier. They even sweeten the pot with 77 free spins.

Other Spin Casino Reviews Online

We get it. We like Spin Casino, and it’s making you a little suspicious. You’re worried we might be biased. Just to make sure you realize we’re not the only ones, we thought we’d show you what others are saying about Spin Casino.

Spin Casino Canada Review: Our Final Say on Spin Casino

With their solid selection of both classic and live casino games, it’s not hard to see why we gave Spin Casino Canada an overall score of 4.6 / 5.

They have proven themselves time and again to be a legitimate, reputable online gambling site with a great selection of casino games and a similarly impressive offering of promotions.

If you’re ready to take the plunge and see what Spin Casino has in store, we recommend taking advantage of their welcome package — a 100% match on your first three deposits up to $1,000 and 100 free spins on the exciting Wheel of Wishes jackpot slot.

Thanks for reading, and remember to have fun while playing responsibly!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

