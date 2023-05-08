Spokeo Review: Is This the Best People Search Engine?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Our world is less safe than it used to be, and we’re more concerned about the security of those close to us than ever. Being aware of the people we come into contact with can make a huge difference between feeling confident and feeling anxious.

For this reason, services like Spokeo, which offers background checks, exist to provide the information we would otherwise be unaware of.

The wide range of records Spokeo has access to, their inexpensive membership plans, and the quick results they provide make their service convenient and swift. In this post, we will be discussing all the features of Spokeo and why it’s worth looking into.

Spokeo Review – At a Glance

Is Spokeo legit? Since its inception in 2006, Spokeo has been committed to helping its customers find background information, criminal records, and even long-lost acquaintances.

More than 20 million users have utilized the service, which draws upon over 12 billion records during each lookup. Additionally, the prices are quite reasonable, and users can expect to get results back within a few minutes.

Pros

Affordable packages

Rapid-fire outcomes

Unrestricted PDF downloads

User-friendly website

In excess of 12 billion documents

Cons

Government search data is incomplete

Offered exclusively in the United States

Heavily dependent on social media

Extra charges for certain services

Taking advantage of a person-finding company is only successful if a dependable organization is chosen. Spokeo has been a dependable service since 2006, allowing users to take any bits of information they have about someone and use it to generate a thorough report.

If you're not sure where to start, it's worth trying Spokeo to observe the outcomes for yourself.

Spokeo Review – Key Features

Spokeo has multiple useful characteristics that make it a useful background check service. Keep reading to find out what it can do.

Free Searches

If you’re looking for the most fundamental results, you can use this platform without any cost by typing a person's name or number. It does offer a limited quantity of details, but the majority of the information is blurred and indecipherable.

Those who are able to read between the lines should be able to get some valuable data while going through the data.

In order to get access to a comprehensive report, you need to pay for one of Spokeo's subscription plans.

Identify Unknown Calls or Texts

Since cell phone numbers have been made accessible to the public, the world has been overwhelmed with strange calls and texts. This platform lets you find out who’s behind the unknown numbers you receive.

With cyberbullying being so frequent, users of Spokeo can spot the danger and provide a way to handle it.

Reestablish Long-Lost Family Connections

Is Spokeo legit? Through the family search feature on this platform, users can identify people who have been missing from the family tree. There’s also an option to look up birth or marriage records and recreate ties that were otherwise gone.

Even if it has been a while since you've seen someone, you can still make contact with them.

If you have had a disagreement with a family member in the past, this platform could be a tool to rebuild your relationship. The platform can also locate distant family members who can help fill in the gaps in your family history.

In case of a tragedy causing family members to be dispersed, this platform can be used to find them.

Wealth Data

The office can be unjust to those in the same situation, and one individual may get more cash than the other. In spite of the fact that it's debilitating to ask somebody straightforwardly about wages, this platform's rich inquiry does the difficult work for you.

In addition to an assessed compensation, you can likewise discover what sort of property an individual has and the sorts of speculations they own. Going a stage further, this platform gives way of life information to give a sneak look at life behind shut entryways.

Reconnect With Old Friends

Online media has made it simpler to find individuals from past positions or school days, however, numerous still don't utilize these frameworks. In any case, if you track somebody down via web-based networking media, it will turn out to be clear once you send them a solicitation.

Rather, a person's search locator can discover what you can't. Spokeo reviews indicate that the platform utilizes billions of records to discover the individual being referred to before offering a far reaching report on what they have been up to.

Since you're not obviously gathering this data, your old companion or flare will be ignorant of what you have found.

Uncover a Person’s Criminal History

Culpable backgrounds may be blocked off, but this platform can explore through state archives and find the data for you. The site can uncover criminal accounts, comprising the type of allegation, area, and when the occurrence came about.

Is Spokeo legit? This platform not only unveils information on prior DUIs and other risky driving records but will also reveal past sex violations so you can have peace of mind about those living around you.

Is Spokeo safe? You will have to pay extra for this platform's criminal history search since it’s not included in the site's basic package.

Help Small Businesses Grow

Although it isn't suggested to utilize this platform to screen competitors for your job posting. The people search service has other imperative uses for your enterprise. Spokeo can help identify fresh leads or find past customers with whom you wish to rebuild contact.

The service can take your team through an onboarding process, and a dashboard reveals account use and search accounts. It’s conceivable to filter data based on specified criteria.

Get to Know the Neighbors

This platform has an included area hunt you can use to become more acquainted with your neighbors. Without a name or telephone number, it’s conceivable to play out an area inquiry to assemble data on those closest to you.

While finding out about names and other important data, the site additionally records past locations.

Know the Truth About the Person You’re Dating

It’s normal to meet individuals on the web, however you may, in any case, not have a definite picture of the individual on the opposite side even after various talks or telephone calls.

With this platform, you can utilize a name, telephone number, or email address to look up your potential date to check whether they’re stowing away anything that could be a warning. This way, you will feel increasingly good and safe when meeting face-to-face for the first run through.

Protect Your Online Presence

You’re able to look up info on others with this platform, and they can do the same with your data, too. Examining your public profile on billions of records can make you aware of your online presence.

Things you thought were private may be accessible to people who have the same kind of database. If you see something you don't want to be viewed, this platform can help take it off the web and out of everyone's view.

Spokeo reviews reveal that it pays special attention to past social media posts that may have gone out of date but can still cause difficulty in the present.

Spokeo Reviews From Real Users

Considering all the good things about this platform, customers don't seem to be pleased with it. The Better Business Bureau gave it an A rating, yet customers gave it a poor score of 1.1/5 stars.

Is Spokeo legit? Most reviews indicate that this platform charged customers for a full month of service without any prior warning, which has raised questions about the legitimacy of the company.

TrustPilot users weren't much more generous, giving this platform only 1.3 stars out of 5. The reviews share the BBB's reservations.

With more than 800 user ratings, ConsumerAffairs rates this platform slightly higher than 3.1/5 stars.

Alternatives to Spokeo

This platform has high-powered search capabilities and quick results, but it might not suit everyone's requirements. Here are some alternative people-search tools to look at.

BeenVerified provides amazing applications for both iOS and Android, which make searching remotely easier than ever. It might take some amount of time to get the results, but you can always download them to your device to go through them another time.

This software provides several search options, such as tracking unclaimed money or checking out property data.

Even if you have taken a membership, you can only do 100 searches a month with BeenVerified. While it appears to be a lot, it can quickly be used up if you’re dating online or shifting to a fresh area.

BeenVerified's mobile applications are the best compared to other services

are the best compared to other services This platform allows limitless searches, whereas BeenVerified sets a limit of 100 for its users every month

TruthFinder is capable of exploring the dark web to unearth information that the traditional people cannot access. This makes it difficult for those who are attempting to remain hidden.

The platform safeguards your identity while you’re on the search using a name, contact number, or email.

The whole process of retrieving the data might take a few minutes and can be quite bothersome. Despite this, the final report should be worth it. Take note of the extra charges when you’re utilizing their services for extra features.

Both of these sites have access to billions of records, but only TruthFinder has the capability to reach the dark web

has the capability to reach the dark web On the other hand, this platform is faster than TruthFinder in the delivery of its results

Instant Checkmate depends on government searches to acquire criminal history or individual details. Filters help to make it easier to pick out pertinent information by removing what is not relevant.

Despite filters, it may take a while for Instant Checkmate to present the search results.

The website makes it simple for users to clear their search records, concealing or erasing details they do not want to be public. The most significant drawback of Instant Checkmate is its cost, which is much higher than what other similar services offer.

In comparison, this platform's membership options are much more affordable than what Instant Checkmate has available

Additionally, Instant Checkmate does not impose extra charges for criminal history searches

Spokeo Review – Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

It was not that long ago that having access to someone else's personal information was only possible for large organizations and those with financial means.

However, because of the data now available on the web, anyone can find someone's personal data by using the correct channels.

Is Spokeo legit? It can be used for a modest cost to find out background information, job history, and even criminal records of a person you want to know more about.

Whether you want to know more about the new neighbors, double-check a child's teacher, or make sure an online match is legitimate, you can find helpful information.

It’s important to note that you cannot use these services without following the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) conditions when establishing eligibility for residency, employment, or credit.

Services like Spokeo can only be used for personal research and not for business purposes.

Spokeo.com Review Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are you still inquiring about the way this platform operates? Have a look at the answers to some of the frequently asked questions below.

Is Spokeo Legit?

Spokeo reviews indicate that it’s an authentic people search service that is intended to supply information about an individual depending on their name, phone number, address, or email.

The service looks through 12 billion private and public records to present a clear profile of the person in question.

Is Spokeo legit? For a reasonable subscription fee per month, it’s possible to perform unlimited searches and store the results on a device in PDF format.

How to Cancel Spokeo

When you become a member of this platform, you can decide to register for a single-month package or a three-month plan that automatically renews upon the fulfillment of the billing period.

On your account page, you can scroll to "Manage Account" and click the "Cancel" button at any moment of the billing cycle. You will still be able to utilize the service for the remainder of the current subscription. However, it will not renew.

What Is Spokeo Used For?

This is a service that enables users to look up information about other people, from neighbors to long-lost family members and even potential dates. It will search through 12 billion records to compile data on those people.

It’s not allowed to use Spokeo to obtain information about a potential tenant, employee, or lender, as the Fair Credit Reporting Act safeguards these individuals from such investigations.

How To Delete Spokeo Account

Is Spokeo legit? If you want to end your subscription to this platform, you can do so by canceling your account. Nevertheless, you can still access settings to re-subscribe or alter your profile. If you wish to delete your account totally, you must contact this platform's customer support.

One of their representatives can delete your account, and you will not be able to log in anymore.

Final Thoughts on Spokeo Review

Spokeo is an incredibly useful way to gain knowledge about someone you want to learn more about. You can simply type in a few keystrokes, and you will have access to data from 12 billion sources. The data is then organized into an easy-to-read report, only available to you.

Unlike when you’re searching for your own social media accounts, background check services search for information discreetly and anonymously. So, if you’re looking for someone's job history, educational background, or criminal record, there’s no fear of alerting the other person.

Though these services may appear similar, they each work a bit differently. This platform stands out with its vast selection of records, cost-effective plans, and speedy results. Therefore, if you’re eager to find out more about someone, don't hesitate to try Spokeo.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles