Who Called Me From This Phone Number? | Free Reverse Phone LookUp Service

Who among us does not feel frustration whenever we receive multiple calls from unknown callers? We are anxious to answer as they might be pranksters or scammers but we don’t want to miss out on an important phone call. Opportunely, this article is perfect for you as we will go through what you can do to trace who called you from this number .

Top 3 Reverse Phone Lookup Services (Free)

#1. SPOKEO - Find Out Who Called Me From This Phone Number Free

#2. GOOGLE - Free Reverse Phone Lookup For Listed Phone Numbers

#3. SOCIAL MEDIA - Alternative To Spokeo Reverse Phone Lookup

➤➤ CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHO CALLED YOU FOR FREE

One option that is available for you is using a reverse phone lookup service. There are free reverse phone lookup tools you can use but can definitely help in uncovering your mystery caller. What’s more, these caller identifiers can trace the location of your caller, their name, age, gender, online presence, even your caller’s businesses and employment information. Way to go, wouldn’t you agree? However, you might want to check out multiple of these phone lookup tools as there might be several matches to the phone number you search so it’s better to review them all before deciding your next action.

Another option is to request for your phone company to block your caller ID. This way, your number will not show during a call.

What is a Reverse Number Lookup?

Reverse Phone Lookup - This is a tool you can use to identify the person who called you from an unknown number. These tools are associated with huge databases to make it easier to find out who is the person behind the call. It’s also very convenient as they will return a full report for you with your caller’s basic information, digital and online presence and even other contact information. That way it can be easier to callback, ignore or report those mysterious callers.

Conduct an Accurate Reverse Phone Number Lookup Online

Of course we would like to know who called you from this number. But most importantly, we want to make sure that the information we have is accurate. But how can we check the accuracy? There are two ways to find out:

Through the reverse phone lookup tool of Google or Bing - You can surround it with quotation marks and hit enter. You should be able to be presented with the information but if it’s a business phone number, it will show you the name of the business and other information along with the phone number you searched for. Through White Pages or AnyWho - These platforms can help uncover your unknown caller and can be helpful if you want to send a cease and desist letter or make a complaint.

How Does it Work?

Very simple, if you will use an online directory like WhitePages or Canada 411 or a paid service like Intelius, you just need to enter the phone number of who called you and the report will be available for you in minutes.

Is it Legal to Find Someone by their Phone Number?

The best approach is to inform your local law enforcement agency if you receive harassment via phone calls. They can assist in helping you take the best action in these situations.

There are a few online services that offer to identify your mystery caller but the results are not 100% reliable. It’s best to use these free online services with caution to make sure you are not violating anyone’s privacy.

Of course your best bet is simply ask your unknown caller. They should provide you their information but if not, simply hang up and ignore the call altogether.

How to Find Out Who Called You Even if They Didn't Leave a Message

It can be frustrating if you miss out on important calls, much more if they do not leave a message. And irritating if on top of that you receive multiple calls from an unknown number. If this arises, here’s the steps you can take:

Check your phone records - For landlines, you can contact your phone company to give you the list of the phone numbers who called you. If it's a mobile phone, the phone number should show in your history. If not, seek help from your mobile company

For landlines, you can contact your phone company to give you the list of the phone numbers who called you. If it's a mobile phone, the phone number should show in your history. If not, seek help from your mobile company Use a reverse phone lookup service . These services can help you uncover your unknown callers by simply entering the phone number in the search field to be provided with a detailed report of the caller.

. These services can help you uncover your unknown callers by simply entering the phone number in the search field to be provided with a detailed report of the caller. Call the number back. Not all will answer but if they do, you can definitely just ask the reason for the call.

How to Block Telemarketers and Spam Calls On Your Phone

You might have received these types of calls - calling several times a day to sell you something. There are pranksters, too. Naturally, you just don’t want to deal with them especially if you had a bad day so blocking them is the best way to go. So how do you do it?

Add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry . Telemarketers are sure not to call you if you are on this database. You can sign up online or by calling 1-888-382-1222.

. Telemarketers are sure not to call you if you are on this database. You can sign up online or by calling 1-888-382-1222. Install a call blocker on your phone. You can do these several ways, either online or by phone call. Once you are registered, you will no longer receive phone calls from any phone number you choose from.

You can do these several ways, either online or by phone call. Once you are registered, you will no longer receive phone calls from any phone number you choose from. Report Spam Calls to Federal Trade Commission. They'll investigate the calls and take action against the companies making them.

They'll investigate the calls and take action against the companies making them. Hang up the phone. If you know it's a company and don't want to deal with them, be as pleasant as possible when you tell them you're not interested.

KSHB

➤➤ CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHO CALLED YOU FOR FREE

Best Apps and Services to Help You Find Out Who Called You

Here are several of the best search engines you can avail yourself off whenever you want to reveal your unknown callers - let’s discuss them one by one:

Spokeo

Spokeo is a search engine you can use to bring out the identity of your caller. The website makes use of billions of records to help you find what you are looking for. Note that for basic searches, you can use the website for free by simply registering your information.

Intelius

This is an online background check service where you can find out if the name in the caller ID is legitimate. The website will offer you a free trial to use their service. You are surely protected whenever you do a search so your data is kept safe and secure. This search engine provides their information fast and since the data is continuously updated, you can be assured of accurate information.

There is also a reverse phone lookup feature you can use at Intelius to find out who called you from this number. It uses an extensive database to provide information about the owner, including the owner's name and address. It can also show you more information, including the phone type, carrier, and location associated with the number. The app is also available for Android and iOS and offers various types of searches.

BeenVerified

Here is another search engine that can generate information from your unknown caller: BeenVerified. Once you download the app, you can now search the phone number of your anonymous caller. As they have access to billions of records, they are sure to provide you with the information you are looking for as they search via social media accounts, criminal records, property records, and more. What’s more, the app can be used on any iPhone or Android devices.

BeenVerified cannot be used for employment or tenant screening, but it is very useful in finding old friends or updating your information. Note though that the customer reviews are mostly negative but it’s centered among unrealistic expectations and personal revenge. If you are inclined to use this product, do so with caution.

CocoFinder

CocoFinder is yet another reverse lookup tool that is available for you to use. They use an easy to understand interface so finding out the identity of your unknown caller is not hard at all. No need to download any app, this is an online free service in looking up information.

CocoFinder uses a huge database containing millions of public records so you are mostly assured of the accuracy of the report. Additionally, your information is kept 100% confidential.

Google

Most people rely on google search engine to find out a phone number. Most phone numbers that can be found though are businesses. If you are looking for an old business partner or company, this might be the best way for you.

Social Media

Nowadays, people leave footprints not in the sand alone but online as well. Whenever they use social media profiles and add their information, then you can use this option to find out the identity of your caller as long as it’s associated with the phone number who called you. As the names and phone numbers may be a match, finding the person you are looking for might be a bit difficult as they can return with several matches. In this instance, you might want to allot time in order to find out who called you as it’s very easy to deny they are connected with you in any way.

Final Thoughts On Reverse Phone Lookup Free Services

Receiving multiple calls in a day is definitely frustrating but knowing there are several options open to us, it somehow alleviates what we feel as we know there is a way we can find the person behind the anonymous calls. You can use Google or other online platforms such as searching in social media profiles or you can use reverse phone lookup tools. However you would like to find them, know that you are not alone and that there is hope of finding the person who called you.