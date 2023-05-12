Why Global Trading Will Become Popular in 2023: Benefits of Global Trading

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

The presence of Brazilian coffee, Costa Rican bananas, and South African wine in our supermarkets indicates the effects of international trade and it’s impossible to overlook such a fact. How did we come to the point where we can trade freely on platforms such as XTB?

The exchange of services and goods between companies in various countries is called global trade. A wide range of products, including raw materials, consumer goods, machinery, and food, are traded globally. Companies from different nations buy and sell and international trade enables these nations to broaden their markets.

It also enables them to acquire commodities and services that may have been inaccessible within their borders. The outcome of global trade is a more competitive market. Consequently, this leads to increased competitiveness in pricing and allows consumers to purchase products at lower prices.

Global Trade: Understanding International Trade

The growth of the global economy was largely dependent on international trade. Global events have a reciprocal effect on the supply and demand of services and goods in the global economy, affecting prices.

In Asia, if there is a political shift, it could lead to a rise in labor expenses. As a result, the production costs for an American shoe brand operating in Malaysia might increase, leading to a hike in the retail price of their sneakers in American malls for consumers.

Global Trade: Imports and Exports

When a product is sold internationally, it is referred to as an export, while a product purchased from the global market is known as an import. These imports and exports are included in the current account portion of a nation's balance of payments records.

The utilization of global trade enables wealthy nations to optimize their resources more effectively, including labor, technology, and capital. Each country possesses unique assets and natural resources, including land, labor, capital, and technology.

Certain nations can make the same product more efficiently, meaning they can produce it faster and at a lower expense. As a result, they might sell it at a lower price compared to other countries.

If one country can’t produce a product efficiently, it can procure it by engaging in trade with other countries that can do so. This concept is recognized as a specialization in global trade.

Global Trade: Comparative Advantage

Adam Smith's ‘The Wealth of Nations’ illustrates how England and Portugal have historically demonstrated the benefits of specialization and trade based on their respective comparative advantages. This example has been used over time to showcase how two countries can mutually benefit from such practices.

According to the given instances, Portugal has abundant vineyards and can produce wine at a low price, while England can manufacture cloth more inexpensively due to the presence of numerous sheep in its pastures.

According to the theory of comparative advantage, every nation would eventually realize that engaging in trade is more efficient than producing a product that costs more to manufacture domestically. Therefore, England would cease making wine, while Portugal would stop producing cloth in due course.

Both nations would realize that it would be beneficial for them to focus on producing goods or services they excel in within their own country and then trade with each other to acquire the products they lack.

The two nations came to an understanding that they could increase their output by concentrating on the goods that they were most proficient at creating compared to other products. As a result, the Portuguese would exclusively manufacture wine, while the English would solely produce cotton.

Let’s say every nation can produce 20 units of a specific product annually and exchange an equal amount of both commodities. Consequently, both countries can obtain both items at reduced expenses. This indicates that the cost of producing both items is higher than the opportunity cost of specializing for both nations.

Comparative advantage and absolute advantage are two different concepts. While absolute advantage results in clear benefits from specialization and trade, it only applies when each producer has an absolute advantage in producing a specific good.

The absence of an absolute advantage in a producer would result in zero exports. However, it is observed that countries that lack a clear absolute advantage still benefit from trade due to their comparative advantage. Therefore, they can participate in international trade despite not having an absolute advantage.

As per the principles of global trade, a nation can reap the rewards of specialization, despite having a superior edge over another.

Global Trade: Origins of Comparative Advantage

David Ricardo, an English political economist, has been credited with developing the theory of comparative advantage. Ricardo's book 'On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation', published in 1817, discusses comparative advantage.

It has been proposed that the comparative advantage analysis was possibly introduced by Ricardo's mentor, James Mill, and included in Ricardo's book without his knowledge. The concept of comparative advantage demonstrates that England and Portugal can gain mutual benefits by specializing and trading goods based on their respective advantages.

Ricardo had a prediction that every nation would ultimately acknowledge these truths and cease their efforts to produce products that were more expensive to make.

China has a comparative advantage over the United States due to its cheap labor, which produces basic consumer goods at a significantly lower opportunity cost. This serves as a modern-day illustration of the concept of comparative advantage.

The United States has a comparative advantage in specialized labor that requires a significant amount of capital. American workers can produce sophisticated goods at a lower opportunity cost. Countries specializing and trading based on these advantages benefit both parties involved.

Protectionism has historically not been effective, as the theory of comparative advantage suggests. While withdrawing from international trade agreements or implementing tariffs may initially create local employment opportunities, it is unlikely to provide a lasting resolution to trade-related issues. It is essential to consider the long-term implications of such actions.

In the long run, the country will face a disadvantage compared to its neighboring countries, which are already proficient in producing such items at a lower cost. The question arises as to why the world does not adopt free trade policies among nations. Moreover, even when free trade is practiced, certain countries still struggle with poverty while others benefit greatly.

The primary cause behind this is a phenomenon known as rent-seeking, as per economists. This happens when a particular group forms an organization and seeks government support to safeguard its interests.

For instance, American shoe manufacturers acknowledge and support free trade. However, they are also aware that the availability of cheaper foreign shoes could harm their specific interests.

Although it might be more efficient for workers to switch from producing shoes to producing computers, those employed in the shoe industry are resistant to losing their jobs or experiencing a reduction in profits in the immediate future.

The shoemakers may try to obtain certain tax exemptions for their products or impose additional taxes or bans on foreign footwear due to their desire to protect their industry. They may appeal to safeguard American jobs and preserve the traditional American craft, even though this could make American laborers less productive and consumers poorer in the future.

Global Trade: Other Benefits of Global Trading

Countries' participation in global trade improves efficiency and promotes foreign direct investment (FDI), which in turn facilitates their integration into the global economy. This process enhances economic growth and enables countries to become more competitive players in the global market.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is a way for a government to bring in foreign currency and knowledge. This can increase employment rates and boost the country's gross domestic product (GDP). On the investor's side, FDI provides business expansion and development opportunities, leading to increased profits.

Free Trade vs. Protectionism

Opposing views exist for every theory, and international trade is no exception. There are two different perspectives on the amount of regulation that should be imposed on trade between nations.

Free Trade

The theory of free trade, also known as laissez-faire economics, is a straightforward concept with no limitations on trade. The core principle is that supply and demand forces, operating globally, will guarantee efficient production.

It is a more straightforward theory compared to other economic approaches. The belief is that trade and growth do not require protection or promotion since market forces will handle this on their own.

Protectionism

The concept of protectionism asserts that regulating international trade is crucial for the proper functioning of markets. Its proponents argue that market inefficiencies can hinder the advantages of global trade, and therefore, they seek to direct the market accordingly.

Wide varieties of protectionism exist, with tariffs, subsidies, and quotas being the most prevalent options. Implementing these tactics aims to address any inefficiencies that may arise in the global market.

The potential of international trade lies in the opportunity it provides for specialization, which leads to more efficient use of resources. This, in turn, can increase a country's ability to produce and obtain goods as well as individual companies' potential.

Critics of worldwide unrestricted commerce have claimed that it can result in inadequacies that can harm underdeveloped countries. What is certain is that the global economy is constantly evolving, which means that its participants must also develop with it.

What Are the Benefits of International Trade for a Business?

International trade can provide numerous advantages to businesses, such as expanding their customer base, leading to higher profits and revenues. Additionally, companies may encounter less competition in foreign markets that they have yet to enter, which can diversify their operations.

Moreover, foreign exchange rates can provide possible benefits to businesses.

What Creates the Need for Global Trade?

Specific aspects of different countries, such as technology, education, demand, government policies, laws, and financing opportunities all act as catalysts for global trade.

What Are Common Barriers to Global Trade?

Governments put in place policies to safeguard their domestic markets and prevent international trade, which is referred to as barriers to international trade. These policies include import and export licenses, tariffs, standardization, quotas, and subsidies. It is essential to consider these measures when engaging in international trade.

Why Will Global Trade Become Popular in 2023: The Bottom Line

Globalization has increased interdependence among world economies, with international trade being a significant component of most economies today.

Individual traders have been capitalizing too on trading platforms but just as importantly, this fosters competition among businesses, encouraging the production of high-quality and cost-effective goods, which in turn benefits consumers by providing them with a wide range of options.

International trade benefits countries as it allows them to focus on producing goods they have a comparative advantage in, leading to economic growth. While some nations use tariffs and quotas to limit international trade to safeguard their domestic businesses, it has been proven that international trade benefits entire economies.

