Win Real Money Online Casino For Free In 2022: Top Online Gambling Sites For Bitcoin Casino Near Me

Are you missing the classical gambling experience? Want to play big but without leaving your personal space? Say yes to live casino sites! Live casinos are thrilling and enticing, offering the same dose of dopamine as you would get in a land-based casino. These live online casinos let you beat real-life dealers while providing the feel and look of a world-class Vegas vacation.

The perks of live casino gambling and gaming do not end there. Since more and more gambling enthusiasts prefer to play live casino games, we are here with our up-to-date research on them. If you, too, want to get your hands on the big jackpots, you need the best live casino dealers in town. So, stick with us to find the best online casinos in 2022!

Top 5 Online Casino Websites in 2022

Bitstarz - Overall Best Live Casino Sites For World Class Gaming mbit Casino - Leading Gaming Platform For Cryptocurrency Casino Ignition - Top Notch Online Casino Games Offering Bonuses & Promotions Betonline - Classic Casino Games For Bitcoin Enthusiasts Wild Casino - Popular Online Casinos With Live Dealers

#1. Bitstarz - Overall Best Live Casino Sites for World Class Gaming

With the highest ratings and reviews on all fronts, BitStarz is the leading live casino that has taken the internet by storm. Disappointment is a no-no for this live casino website as it has an exhaustive collection of games, convenient banking, attractive bonuses, and a smooth user interface. What makes us choose BitStarz is the site experience to outdo run-of-the-mill Bitcoin platforms. The website is in the spotlight due to its well-organised, top-quality live casino, poker, and slot machines, apart from quality customer service.

Besides, BitStarz offers withdrawals and deposits to players and gamblers without costing them a penny. Furthermore, many bettors love the casino website's remarkable transparency level. It offers free spins on account creation, and even if you do not have an account with them, you can still enjoy its live games.

Highlights

VIP Starz: BitStarz offers a VIP program, using which you can discover and enjoy the fantastic benefits of this platform. Its VIP Starz program lets you enjoy incredible bonuses, super-fast payments, and constant access to a specific VIP manager. Besides, their VIP Starz program is far easier to tweak your bonus plan. You can make changes according to your style and taste. For instance, you can set up a plan to have cash back on wager if wagering requirements nag you.

Crypto Exchange: The platform has a built-in crypto exchange wallet that provides you with instant and easy payments. Using BitStarz personal exchange office, buying any amount of Bitcoins is easier than ever. BitStarz accepts all reputable credit cards, enabling you to buy a crypto stash and keep playing your poker and live dealer games. Moreover, their exchange tools let you turn your crypto earnings into fiat but only in euros.

Hefty Bonus Promotions: BitStarz features countless opportunities to earn bonuses and lucrative promotions. Signup bonuses, first, second, third, and fourth deposit bonuses are some of the highlighted ones. Besides, the platform adds to your thrill by providing 50% Monday Reload Bonuses ranging up to 250 BTC.

Banking Methods: The platform offers painless banking methods. You can use Visa, Mastercard, Trustly, Bitcoin, Skrill, iDeal, Cubits, and Neteller, among many others.

Pros

Accepts all range of cryptocurrencies

Eye-catching user interface

Exhaustive library of live and slot games

Reliable exchange wallets

Painless deposits and withdrawals

Enjoy attractive promotions

Highly immersive gaming experience

Cons

No live poker games

#2. mBit Casino - Leading Gaming Platform for Cryptocurrency Casino

mBit Casino has been in the online casino market since 2014. It holds a reputable position in the online gambling space and stands among the pioneers of online Bitcoin casinos. The casino works under the direction of Direx NV, who is also the owner of mBit Casino. With a Curacao eGaming license, mBit Casino is a registered gambling brand. Besides, it also has a license from Antillephone, among the four master license providers in Curacao.

The website interface of mBit Casino has a modernistic appeal, with unique and elegant graphics. What's great is the selection of games at mBit Casino that go beyond 2,500 games. In their entire gaming library, online slots show their area of specialization. The casino offers remarkable experience in live dealer casinos and table games.

Highlights

Top Software Providers: mBit Casino has a worth-mentioning live dealer casino games category. Their games offer a modern-day gambling experience with a touch of land-based casino excitement. Moreover, all of these thrilling games come from the industry's top-notch software suppliers. Booming Games, NetEnt, Gameart, Play'N Go, iSoftBet, Evolution Gaming, BetSoft, Gaming, and Quickfire are prominent names among many other software companies. Jackpot games, lottery, roulette, video poker, blackjack, and slots, are other categories that you can scroll through to check out over 2500 enjoyable casino games.

Device Compatibility: mBit is a web-based platform. Therefore, it is highly compatible with Android, Windows, Mac OS, and iOS. What's best is you do not have to download any app to play their live dealer games. Instead, the brand has flawlessly optimized its browser version for smooth mobile gaming. The casino uses cutting-edge technology to offer you a great experience, even on small mobile screens, as it does on computer screens. Overall, mBit Casino has the potential to outdo any casino based on its impeccable performance and speed.

Cryptocurrencies: If you want to access a live casino offering both fiat and cryptocurrency payment options, mBit Casino should be your choice! The casino's wide range of payment options is proof of its versatility. Credit cards, Neteller, Skrill, PaysafeCard, QIWI, Zimpler, Neosurf, and Yandex Money, are usable with multiple currencies. The fiat currency list has USD, EUR, CAD, AUD, JPY, and RUB, while crypto users can enjoy payments through Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

Speedy Payouts: Besides an amazing customer care service, mBit Casino supports instant payouts. So, by choosing this casino, you can enjoy hitchless withdrawals and deposits. Moreover, it features some of the market's highest withdrawal limits of 100 BTC, which makes it best for lucky and big winners.

Pros

Supports several cryptocurrencies

Optimized for mobile users

Speedy payouts

Alluring welcome deposit bonus

Best customer support

Interesting tier system for players' motivation

Eye-pleasing interface

High withdrawal limits of up to 100 BTC

Cons

The addition of an FAQ section on the website would have been great

#3. Ignition - Top Notch Online Casino Games Offering Bonuses & Promotions

Ignition is a novel live casino website that was launched in 2016. Although this casino lacks decades of experience in gambling, Ignition Casino has garnered an immense reputation for its commitment to quality services. At first, Ignition Casino was only open for US players. However, based on our thorough assessment, the terms and conditions of this site do not prohibit bettors from other countries. So, regardless of location, the likelihood of playing with Ignition Casino is very high.

While the website looks professional compared to other old-style poker sites, we expect Ignition Casino to up its game for an even better gambling experience. Ignition Casino boasts an extensive collection of incredible games, attractive bonuses, and excellent customer support.

As for payments, this casino accepts Mastercard, Visa, and American Express. Not only that, Ignition Casino prides itself as a cryptocurrency online casino. Therefore, you will not have difficulty accessing your funds through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or cheque and bank wire options. Overall, Ignition Casino has arguably the best casino for a smooth and hassle-free gambling experience.

Highlights

Variety of Live Dealer Games: Ignition Casino's range of live dealer games is one of a kind, with an exhaustive assortment. Here, you can enjoy American roulette, baccarat, super 6, blackjack, and European roulette. Considering your preferences, you can choose from tables with varying limits, starting from $5 and stocking up to $3,000.

Video Poker: If video poker is your entertainment language, Ignition Casino will please you with its range of poker games. The casino lets you choose from top-rated games, which you can sort using a 1, 3, or 10-hand games filter. Bonus Poker, Double Poker, Joker Poker, and Jack or Better are some of the exciting games, among many others. What's great is that the casino posts extensive video overviews of their poker games. Their step-by-step guides on strategies, payouts, returns, and odds insights also benefit beginners. If you have difficulty reading their guides, just play their practice games to understand the rules and possible odds.

Eye-catching Leaderboards: With Ignition Casino's leaderboards, your gambling winnings and earnings couldn't be more exciting. The constitution, prizes, and requirements range according to the leaderboards of your choice. All you need to do is to select a desired game on the leaderboard and start playing and earning big.

Mobile Compatibility: Ignition Casino is fully compatible with PC, mobile, and tablet interfaces. The casino has a website that is seamlessly adaptable to a mobile version. However, playing on a wider screen is better if you enjoy their entire gaming collection. It is because tablets and mobiles have a game variety limited to about 75% of their game library.

Pros

Over 300 online casino games

Features 213 slot machines

Have a range of poker, table, and live dealer games

US players are welcome

24/7 live customer support

3k welcome bonus

Incredible referral program

Multiple payment methods

Promotions through the year

Cons

Not available in the United Kingdom

Only accepts Bitcoin in terms of cryptocurrency

#4. Betonline - Classic Casino Games for Bitcoin Enthusiasts

Since 1991, BetOnline has had an excellent reputation in the online gambling and poker community. Since its inception, the live casino has been incredibly committed to solely one thing - transforming boring gambling into a dynamic and playful experience. The live casinos are famous for their remarkable efforts in account management. BetOnline has everything a professional player would expect, from general queries to promotional handouts and quick responses.

In addition to offering a great selection of live casino dealer games, BetOnline lets you enjoy sports betting. You can have the best odds in all prominent sports and leagues using their sportsbook services. The NBA, NCAA football and basketball, MLB, NHL, boxing, golf, soccer, and an endless list of sports are waiting for your action. Whether you connect best with sports, entertainment, horse racing, politics, or live casino action, BetOnline has the points to offer you an unforgettable experience. With such remarkable features, it only makes sense to play, gamble, and bet at BetOnline only.

Highlights

Extensive Gaming Library: BetOnline has a unique gaming library featuring games from the leading software providers. With over 500 assorted games in the online live dealer casino category, BetOnline is sure to satiate your gambling hunger. It features a full list of blackjack, video poker, roulette, specialty games, and more than 200 slot games.

Exciting Tournaments: If not for live dealer games, you can play at BetOnline casino for a poker thrill. The website features plenty of tournaments that you can join. Nightly Monsters, A Million Dollar Windfall, Omaha, and Rebuy Frenzy, are some notable tournaments to be a part of. Besides, Sit and Go lets you make a million dollars in minutes with only $10. Just play a 3-player hyper-turbo, sit and enjoy windfalls amazingly.

Painless Bitcoin Payments: BetOnline provides a flawless approach to using cryptocurrencies for gambling and playing live dealer games. Using the website's regulated Bitcoin exchange, you can flawlessly buy Bitcoin using your checking account. It is also possible with a debit card. However, expect BetOnline to take 1 to 3 business days to process your payments. Moreover, Bitcoin's recommendation offers you great options for free and reliable digital wallets.

BOOST Bad Beat Jackpot: BOOST Bad Beat Jackpot is here to pump your adrenaline rush. It offers you a mix of Boost poker and Bad Beat Jackpot. Playing this jackpot, you will definitely get an ultimate action fast-fold Boost with hints of Bad Beat. With superb payouts, this is the game you won't want to miss!

Pros

Accepts US players

Convenient payments

Amazing loyalty and welcome bonuses

Instant play games

Software download available

Matchless sports betting and casino games

Feature over 25 live dealer games

Boasts a wide range of thrilling poker tournaments

Cons

Few daily deals for returning players

#5. Wild Casino - Popular Online Casinos With Live Dealers

Wild Casino flaunts the online live casino space with a good variety of casino games. It is one of the top choices of players and gamblers when it comes to winning real money. The website has been around for decades since it entered the online gambling market in 1991. Providing the most exciting and dynamic gaming experience ranks this live casino among the top options.

Wild Casino is a state-of-the-art live virtual casino with a full range of card and table games. Whether blackjack, baccarat, or roulette, Wild Casino offers you an unmatchable gambling experience with new and attractive graphics. The casino is laced with entertainment with the finest customer support, swift payouts, and regular promotion. So, looking further than Wild Casino would be fruitless if you want some casino action in your life.

Highlights

Best Banking Options: Wild Casino offers the best banking options so that you enjoy your earnings without any glitches. Although the website charges a standard banking fee, it is not objectionable. With its multitude of deposits and withdrawal options, Wild Casino is sure to provide speedy, safe, and secure payouts. It accepts Bitcoin, ApeCoin, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Stellar, Shiba Inu, VISA, and many others. Just check out all the options on their banking page to clearly understand withdrawals.

Hefty Bonuses: Compared to any other online casino, the bonuses at Wild Casino are really wild. They come in outstanding amounts and forms; welcome bonuses and free tournaments are worth mentioning. The casino ensures to provide their players an always win-win situation. Thus, you can enjoy lucrative rewards for playing games you would be playing regardless.

Excellent Customer Care Service: Wild Casino made it to our top list with impressive customer support. The casino's customer care team goes above and beyond to solve any gambling problem effectively. Although they do not offer real-time support, you can get your answer using their FAQs section for the time being.

Attractive User Interface: All of the games at Wild Casino are assorted in a carefully and aesthetically designed interface. Their website is highly user-friendly with a beautiful design that keeps the performance at its peak.

Pros

Amazing bonuses and promotions

Pleasing user-interface

Wide variety of deposit and withdrawal options

Engaging gaming library

Free of cost transactions

Cons

Limited slot games

How We Made This List While Selecting The Best Bitcoin Casino Online Real Money Games

While the online gambling industry is congested with a multitude of casino websites, navigating the best one becomes a little tricky. That's why we are here to assist with your live casino choices. Sourcing information from legit casino sites, we designed this review to unleash the best gambling sites for our readers. Our comprehensive review guide will help you through the top online casino features that provide an amazing gambling experience.

Since we are gambling and online casino games enthusiasts, we enjoyed our time with these live casinos. And we hope you will too. However, let us tell you the procedure our team went through to design this top list of casino sites. As hundreds and thousands of casinos are operating on the internet, we had to poll countless reviews from online gamblers.

After making an initial list, we kept on our research and cut the casino options that did not meet our criteria. When we had a definite number of top-notch casino sites, we used them ourselves to give you first-hand reviews. Then, we ranked all those online casinos regarding their size of gaming libraries, user interface, and more. After an in-depth assessment, we tried to provide the latest and fact-based information on the best five casinos on our list.

What We Looked For

Before evaluating each online casino site on our list, we designed a criterion using crucial factors for a great gaming experience. Following is a brief explanation of each benchmark:

Games Library: We want our readers to enjoy a smooth transition between top-notch games in online casinos. Therefore, we prioritized looking for the best online casino with a huge gaming library for its guests. We ranked live casino sites after ensuring each feature live dealer games and slot machines collection from reputable gaming software providers.

We want our readers to enjoy a smooth transition between top-notch games in online casinos. Therefore, we prioritized looking for the best online casino with a huge gaming library for its guests. We ranked live casino sites after ensuring each feature live dealer games and slot machines collection from reputable gaming software providers. Bonuses and Promotions: Although bonuses are common, not every casino site offers bonuses to the same extent. Most live casino sites feature significant bonuses and promotions but are wrapped up in confusing terms and conditions. That's why we tried our best to choose transparent live casinos that do not instill confusion in their players' minds.

Although bonuses are common, not every casino site offers bonuses to the same extent. Most live casino sites feature significant bonuses and promotions but are wrapped up in confusing terms and conditions. That's why we tried our best to choose transparent live casinos that do not instill confusion in their players' minds. Design and Interface: As players, we understand the pain of poorly built casino sites with subpar maintenance. Keeping this in mind, we searched for how efficiently the brand has designed its website and what sort of interface it offers to users. In this attempt, we opted for aesthetically pleasing casinos and easy to navigate, making your gambling time more enjoyable.

As players, we understand the pain of poorly built casino sites with subpar maintenance. Keeping this in mind, we searched for how efficiently the brand has designed its website and what sort of interface it offers to users. In this attempt, we opted for aesthetically pleasing casinos and easy to navigate, making your gambling time more enjoyable. Customer Support: We were picking a live casino website, not a brick-and-mortar casino, where you can talk about issues in person. Therefore, we prefer those casinos that offer excellent customer support around the clock. Solving your problem amidst live gaming can lead to a poor experience. However, that's not an issue with the casinos on our top list. You can enjoy a wide range of games and if you have any queries, feel free to contact their live chat and 24/7 customer support.

We were picking a live casino website, not a brick-and-mortar casino, where you can talk about issues in person. Therefore, we prefer those casinos that offer excellent customer support around the clock. Solving your problem amidst live gaming can lead to a poor experience. However, that's not an issue with the casinos on our top list. You can enjoy a wide range of games and if you have any queries, feel free to contact their live chat and 24/7 customer support. Payout Percentage: Rewards are what make gambling more thrilling. Therefore, we looked for casinos that offer the highest payout percentages. So if you want to play less and acquire better odds of winning actual money, choose any casino from our best list.

Rewards are what make gambling more thrilling. Therefore, we looked for casinos that offer the highest payout percentages. So if you want to play less and acquire better odds of winning actual money, choose any casino from our best list. Banking Tools: We probed the online casinos on our list for the payment methods they offer to online players. To be as inclusive as possible, we opted for the casino sites that offered a variety of safe and secure payment wallets and methods to deposit and withdraw money.

Buyer's Guide - What Factors To Look For In A Online Casino For High Rtp Games

If you never got a hold of how online casinos work and now want to choose the best live casino out of many, you need expert tips. Therefore, we are here with our buyer's guide to help you navigate a range of online casinos without putting your money at stake. Find the following factors to understand whether the online casino matches your requirements.

Overall Casino Ratings

You want an exciting and unforgettable gaming experience. Therefore, you need to check the availability of an online casino in your region first. While doing so, you should read online reviews from legit sources to learn if the casino is worth giving your time. For this purpose, you can join a gambling community as it's easier to find first-hand reviews from real gamblers. Also, you can ask them any queries and get expert tips and tricks to have a maximized gambling time.

Live and Virtual Dealer

When choosing the best live casino dealer, knowledge about live and virtual dealings would pay off. It fits the poker games perfectly as well. Generally, virtual-dealer and live-dealer are the two primary types of games in online casinos. As for poker, your device should have software-only; then, you can play virtual poker. However, live dealer casinos feature games you can play at a real location. Host or hostess professionally takes care of these games in remote locations. Whether in a hotel room, the live dealer will host your game in any remote location, even in restaurants.

Deposit and Withdrawals

Hassle-free deposits and withdrawals are at the core of a fantastic gambling experience. In this age of cryptocurrencies, choosing a live casino that supports both fiat and crypto-currencies is best. Most of the leading live casinos, like the ones on our list, accept a wide variety of payment options like crypto wallets and credit cards. BetOnline and BitStarz offer players their own reliable and safe crypto exchange wallets. So, you can choose one of them if you prefer to deal with crypto earnings.

Online Casino & Crypto Gambling: FAQ's

Is live casino gambling legal in the US?

The guidelines on the legality of gambling in the US are not clear. Some states have strict regulations against online gambling, while others flawlessly legalize and regulate these casinos. Several US states have legalized online gambling. Indiana, West Virginia, California, Nevada, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Delaware are some of them.

Are online live casinos trustworthy?

Although the online gambling market features countless live casinos, you need to do your search to find the reliable one. Learning about the basics to get started with gambling should be your priority since not every casino operates similarly. On that note, we have extensively researched the market and found the five best live casinos. You can trust our recommendations or use our buying guide to spot the best one for your needs effortlessly.

Conclusion: Online Gambling Sites

In summary, we have reviewed the top-notch live casino platforms operating in the online market for decades. While Ignition Casino is a relatively novel addition, sites like BitStarz, BetOnline, Wild Casino, and mBit Casino have been around for years. Regardless of their experience, each of these live casinos functions to offer an incredible, immersive, and captivating gambling experience. They boast hundreds of games in their live deal categories that you can enjoy sitting in any area of your country!

You can access these sites wherever you are in the US.


