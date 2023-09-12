CDC advisory panel issues updated COVID shot guidance

An updated COVID-19 shot is one step closer to hitting the market.

An influential advisory panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the updated vaccines for people 6 months or older.

The latest vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech target more recent variants of the virus.

There is still one more step before the vaccines are available across the country. The director of the Centers for Disease Control will need to sign off on the recommendation, which is widely expected to happen.

The Food and Drug Administration gave its approval on Monday. The FDA says those who have received a COVID-19 shot in the last two months will need to wait to get the updated vaccine.

The COVID-19 public health emergency in the U.S. ended earlier this year, but the pandemic has continued. The CDC reports that hospitalizations due to the virus are up 8% in the last week. Deaths from the virus are also up 2% from the previous week, according to the CDC.

While health officials are warning about the rising numbers, they also note that Americans are more prepared to deal with COVID-19. In fact, a study released earlier this year shows that 96% of Americans have some sort of protection from the virus, either from vaccination or previous infection.

