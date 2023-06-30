Does ketchup belong in the fridge? Heinz settles debate (sort of)

Where do you keep your ketchup? Well, if you listen to Heinz, one of the leading makers of the tomato condiment, ketchup should go in the refrigerator after opening.

"FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!" Heinz UK tweeted,sparking a debate on the social media platform Twitter.

Although the tweet prompted many responses, Heinz has long put on its bottles: "For best results, refrigerate after opening."

The ketchup maker previously stated why it belongs in the refrigerator after opening.

"Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality," the company said.

The company then took a poll on Twitter — and 37% of respondents said they put their ketchup in the cupboard.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an opened container of ketchup can remain fresh in a refrigerator for up to six months.

One ingredient that helps preserve ketchup is distilled vinegar, which can help brighten ketchup's flavor by adding acidity.

Other popular condiments, like mustard and mayonnaise, should also be refrigerated. The USDA says mustard will remain fresh for 12 months in the fridge. Mayonnaise, like most salad dressings, will stay fresh in the fridge for two months after opening.

Heinz began making ketchup in 1876, seven years after Henry John Heinz founded the company. Heinz also started selling apple butter, pepper sauce, mincemeat and other preserves that year. The company started as a maker of horseradish.

