What's up KC? Here's what's on the map for your January 12 weekend

Kansas City it’s time to get your weekend plans together!

KC Restaurant Week

It's a great time to try all those restaurants on your bucket list! KC restaurant week lets you pick a new place or visit an old favorite for a fixed price. A showcase of Kansas City's finest culinary talents, KC restaurant week offers a variety of food from top chefs across the metro area. Specially priced lunches and dinners are offered at $15 and $33. Everything kicks off Friday 12 and ends January 21!

Experience two high flying nights of motorized adrenaline pumping Arenacross action. Kick off the night with music and a pit party. Then watch the Nitro Pro’s battle it out! The evening is filled with Motorcycle racing, ATV racing, and an FMX pro jump off. So if you want a little jaw-dropping excitement for your Friday or Saturday, the Hale Arena at the American Royal Center is the place to be!

Go hear the music play! Life is a cabaret! The award-winning musical with some of the most memorable songs in theater history comes to life at the Johnson County Community College.

Cabaret is the complicated love story between a struggling novelist and a nightclub singer during the rise of the Nazi Party in 1930s Berlin. There are two shows this Saturday!

Featured:

End your weekend checking out Nuthatch-47 on Behind The Spotlight! Don’t forget, we air Sunday night at 10PM on 38 The Spot.

Interactive map:

If our weekly picks don't strike your fancy, here's our interactive map of some other hotspots around the city.

Click on the pin icon for each of the locations to learn about what type of events to expect, links for info, tickets and more -- Check it out!

Tweet with the hashtag #EnjoyKC to share what you're doing around town!

Links to other resources:

For more of the buzz around the city, here are links to other local fun-trackers and event calendars so you can get the most out of your city.

Suggestions?

Are we missing something? Would you like to suggest an event to be featured here?

Let us know! Tweet us @crystlelampitt or @38TheSpot

-----

Sarah Unruh can be reached by email at sarah.kallail@kshb.com

Crystle Lampitt can be reached by email at crystle.lampitt@kshb.com