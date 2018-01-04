What's up KC? Here's what's on the map for your January 5 weekend
Kansas City it’s time to get your weekend plans together!
Featured:
It's a night of hope, hosted by Joel and Victoria Osteen. The famous pastor of the largest church in America comes from Houston to KC to spread his message. The couple regularly fills arenas and stadiums and will be at the Sprint Center Friday, January 5.
The holidays are over, so you deserve a Wine Night Out! Head to Chicken and Pickle for a special tasting and plenty of wine to choose from! Located on the heated rooftop, you can treat yourself to $5 select wine and complimentary desserts. What better way to start the New Year? The event is Saturday, January 6 at six!
Here we go football fans! The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday - kicking off the NFL Wild Card weekend. The Chiefs are favorited to win, but expect a lot of action! Be sure to cheer on the Chiefs as they make a run for the Superbowl. Kick off is at 3:35.
End your weekend checking out Crystal Rose on Behind The Spotlight! Don’t forget our new time, we air Sunday night at 10PM on 38 The Spot.
Interactive map:
If our weekly picks don't strike your fancy, here's our interactive map of some other hotspots around the city.
Click on the pin icon for each of the locations to learn about what type of events to expect, links for info, tickets and more -- Check it out!
Tweet with the hashtag #EnjoyKC to share what you're doing around town!
