What's up KC? Here's what's on the map for your January 5 weekend

It's a night of hope, hosted by Joel and Victoria Osteen. The famous pastor of the largest church in America comes from Houston to KC to spread his message. The couple regularly fills arenas and stadiums and will be at the Sprint Center Friday, January 5.

Wine Night Out

The holidays are over, so you deserve a Wine Night Out! Head to Chicken and Pickle for a special tasting and plenty of wine to choose from! Located on the heated rooftop, you can treat yourself to $5 select wine and complimentary desserts. What better way to start the New Year? The event is Saturday, January 6 at six!

Kansas City Chiefs

Here we go football fans! The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday - kicking off the NFL Wild Card weekend. The Chiefs are favorited to win, but expect a lot of action! Be sure to cheer on the Chiefs as they make a run for the Superbowl. Kick off is at 3:35.