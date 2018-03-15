What's up KC? Here's what's on the map for your March 17 weekend

Kansas City it’s time to get your weekend plans together!

Featured:

Riverdance World Tour Kansas City gets very green this weekend. First off if you're a fan of Irish music and dance, you may want to check out Riverdance on its 20th Anniversary World Tour. Starting Friday night, the performers will be at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. They've just returned to North America following a sold-out tour in Europe and Asia. You can also catch shows on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Of course, Saturday is the big Saint Patrick's Day parade. This kicks off at 11 am. It starts at Linwood and Broadway, and proceeds South along Broadway, ending at 43rd Street in Westport. The theme of the 2018 Parade – “The Pipes are Calling: A Celebration of Irish Music”. David Koechner, Renowned Comedian, TV & Movie Actor, serves as the Grand Marshall.

GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert's Livin’ Like Hippies Tour stops at Sprint Center on Saturday, March 17. Joining Lambert on the Livin’ Like Hippies Tour for all dates is Capitol Records Nashville’s Jon Pardi. In addition to Pardi, Lambert has tapped Ashley McBryde to perform in Kansas City.

End your weekend checking out Olivia Fox on Behind The Spotlight! Don’t forget, we air Sunday night at 10PM on 38 The Spot.

Interactive map:

If our weekly picks don't strike your fancy, here's our interactive map of some other hotspots around the city.

Click on the pin icon for each of the locations to learn about what type of events to expect, links for info, tickets and more -- Check it out!

Tweet with the hashtag #EnjoyKC to share what you're doing around town!

Links to other resources:

For more of the buzz around the city, here are links to other local fun-trackers and event calendars so you can get the most out of your city.

Suggestions?

Are we missing something? Would you like to suggest an event to be featured here?

Let us know! Tweet us @crystlelampitt or @38TheSpot

-----

Sarah Unruh can be reached by email at sarah.kallail@kshb.com

Crystle Lampitt can be reached by email at crystle.lampitt@kshb.com