What's up KC? Lineup for your September 28 weekend
|
Kansas City it's time to get your weekend plans together!
Freebie Friday
Before the end of the week, make sure you head to 38 The Spot's Facebook page to enter our latest Freebie Friday giveaway. You could win a Casey's Pizza Party with 6 free pizzas plus a $50 gift card! We're giving something away every week so make sure you like and follow 38 the spot on Facebook.
Westport Oktoberfest
Friday night, put on your lederhosen and head to Westport for the 2nd annual Westport Oktoberfest happening all weekend long. This is a free event, featuring live music, great food, and of course, lots and lots of beer. I will also be out there on Saturday so come say hello!
Overland Park Fall Festival
On Saturday it's time for the Overland Park Fall Festival. This hometown parade through Downtown Overland Park also features live music plus a farmers market, food and a crafts fair. Join the community in celebrating Historic Overland Park with the whole family!
Behind The Spotlight
Saturday night, check out an episode of Behind The Spotlight featuring Duncan Burnett! Behind The Spotlight airs every Saturday night at 11 on 38 the spot.
Cornucopia Party at the Liberty Corn Maze
Then on Sunday, get outside and head to the Liberty Corn Maze. The farm has all sorts of new features like a Sunflower maze, plus a new jumping pad. This is an outing for the whole family with plenty of fall treats plus beer at the Grain Drain Saloon.
Have a great weekend!
