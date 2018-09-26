Kansas City it's time to get your weekend plans together!

Westport Oktoberfest

Friday night, put on your lederhosen and head to Westport for the 2nd annual Westport Oktoberfest happening all weekend long. This is a free event, featuring live music, great food, and of course, lots and lots of beer. I will also be out there on Saturday so come say hello!

Overland Park Fall Festival

On Saturday it's time for the Overland Park Fall Festival. This hometown parade through Downtown Overland Park also features live music plus a farmers market, food and a crafts fair. Join the community in celebrating Historic Overland Park with the whole family!

Cornucopia Party at the Liberty Corn Maze

Then on Sunday, get outside and head to the Liberty Corn Maze. The farm has all sorts of new features like a Sunflower maze, plus a new jumping pad. This is an outing for the whole family with plenty of fall treats plus beer at the Grain Drain Saloon.

Have a great weekend!