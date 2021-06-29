Five shows to binge in July 2021

Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

LOKI



Premise: The mischievous Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, placed under arrest for messing with space and time, is forced to track down other criminals in order to clear his name.

Stars: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Sasha Lane

Service: Disney+

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Hiddleston has always been an MCU scene-stealer, and thrives in his much-deserved starring role. Wilson adds a touch of levity, and the storyline pushes the overarching MCU storyline in meaningful ways. New episodes drop Wednesdays.

WHY WOMEN KILL



Premise: The anthology series hops among different time periods, spinning twist-filled tales of female-perpetrated murder.

Stars: Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario

Service: Paramount+

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Season one is the high point, with parallel tales starring Liu, Goodwin, and Daddario taking turns stirring and boiling the plot. The outcomes are tough to predict, and the storytelling takes cues from true crime dramas.

WORKIN' MOMS



Premise: Four best friends in Toronto juggle the demands of their kids, jobs, and significant others.

Stars: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Jessalyn Winlam, Juno Rinaldi

Service: Netflix

Why it's impossible to stop watching: There's a "Roseanne"-style feel to the portrait of modern motherhood, with no topic off limits and a penchant for raunchy humor. The chemistry among the lead actresses lifts the material to greater heights.

Q: INTO THE STORM



Premise: Documentarian Cullen Hoback hops the globe to probe into the right-week conspiracy movement that has made a major impact on the political landscape.

Stars: Ron Watkins, Jim Watkins, Fredrick Brennan

Service: HBO Max

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Hoback keeps his storytelling brisk and informative, telling the history of the QAnon movement while digging deep with interviews and research to unmask the anonymous ringleader. The underlying theme is a portrait of the influences of online conspiracy culture.

THE END



Premise: Three generations of Australian families are on the cusp of the death with dignity movement, trying to figure out how to enjoy life while advocating for the assisted suicide cause.

Stars: Frances O'Connor, Harriet Walter, Luke Arnold, Ingrid Torelli

Service: Showtime

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Understated humor and slow-burn storylines coalesce for an emotionally devastating impact. O'Connor and Walter deliver intense and relatable performances. The 10-episode series premieres July 18.

This story was originally published by Phil Villarreal at KGUN.