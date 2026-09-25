KC Spotlight | Sizzlin' Tailgate with Hy-Vee Kingdom Meat Bundle!

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The aroma of grilled chicken, brats, pork chops and beef exudes off the grill; the sizzling doesn't stop with the Kingdom Meat Bundle at Hy-Vee!

If you're looking to pack a punch at your next Chiefs tailgate or watch party, you should consider the Kingdome Meat Bundle. Hy-Vee curated the package to include

For just $30, you get four boneless chicken breasts, four pork chops, four bratwurst and four 85% lean 5 ounce chuck patties. You can order online to make it even easier.

"You can have it delivered or pick it up at the store," explained seafood manager Derek DeLancey, as he explained Hy-Vee's goal to simplify game day shopping.

DeLancey shared his top picks are cowboy ribeyes, filet mignons and twice baked potatoes.

DeLancey said Hy-Vee offers a variety of flavors to meet customer needs. "We have plenty of seasonings we offer for free, if you come in. Chicken breasts, we have many marinates. Bratwurst we have 20 different ones to choose from," said DeLancey.

Just like the Chiefs will be scoring touchdowns on game day, you can win your tailgate with Hy-Vee!