Local teacher honored as part of Phillips 66 donation to Kansas City community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Working with DonorsChoose, Phillips 66 asks teachers to submit projects for funding

Since 2018, the Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities through sports and education by helping to further their programs and efforts. After an unprecedented year, Phillips 66 is recognizing the dedication of Kansas City-area teachers by donating $66,000 to provide critical supplies for their classrooms, including virtual learning materials, books, art supplies and more.

Local school teacher Ms. Raylynn from El Centro Academy for Children in Kansas City, KS, was one of the teachers who submitted a project request through DonorsChoose, which was fully funded by Phillips 66’s donation.

Children in Ms. Raylynn’s classroom range in age from 2.5 to 5 years old. Most of the children in her class come from homes where resources are limited. Yet, their imagination and desire to learn is anything but limited. They are an inquisitive group and keep teachers on their toes and are eager for a rich and robust learning experience. With this donation, Ms. Raylynn was able to secure materials that provide a sensory experience for the children in her class, including Boomwackers, to keep the kids active.

“Phillips 66 has been a part of the Kansas City community for nearly a century,” said Sarah Bolding, Senior Director, Brands at Phillips 66. “While we normally honor the efforts of people supporting their communities through basketball, this year we felt it was important to recognize teachers, who have persevered and continue to bring learning, joy and much-needed normalcy to kids every day.”

According to a survey from the U.S. Department of Education, teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money every year on supplies for their classrooms. This need has only increased as they’ve helped their students create classrooms at home. To help fulfill teacher requests in Kansas City, Phillips 66 is working with DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that helps connect teachers across America with donors to fund their classroom projects.

To date, Phillips 66 has helped fund 67 classroom requests in the Kansas City community , including Ms. Raylynn’s, that have impacted more than 10,000 students, and there’s still more to come.