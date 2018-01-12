Why "The Shirtless Violinist" ditched his shirt

2:52 PM, Jan 12, 2018
1 hour ago

He's an acclaimed violinist who says classical music should be sexy. Matthew Olshefski might be better known as YouTube’s Shirtless Violinist, a classically trained musician who combines the violin with sex appeal and a splash of humor. In August 2016 Matthew channeled his passion for music into a sexy, shirtless performance of a Katy Perry song. The cover video was set against beautiful backdrops along the Pacific Coast and the idea immediately caught on.

