Jury finds 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter

A jury convicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a 24-year-old armorer, of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust."

The jury found Gutierrez-Reed not guilty on an additional charge of evidence tampering.

Closing arguments were delivered on Wednesday. The felony charges were punishable by as much as three years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged Gutierrez-Reed brought live ammunition onto the movie set, which later found its way into a prop gun that went off when actor Alec Baldwin pointed it at Hutchins. The incident also injured director Joel Souza.

Prosecutors said the armorer skipped gun-safety steps that are meant to catch risks such as those from live rounds.

The defense argued no one on set was aware of the live rounds, and no one could have predicted that Baldwin would have pointed the gun as he did. They say he went "off-script" when he pointed the revolver.

To demonstrate this behavior, prosecutors played video from the film set that showed Baldwin continue to fire a gun loaded with blanks after the director called "cut."

The 10-day trial included testimony from FBI firearms experts and a camera dolly operator who witnessed the shooting of Hutchins.

Baldwin will also face a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case, scheduled for trial in July. He has pleaded not guilty.

SEE MORE: Alec Baldwin to stand trial in July for deadly shooting on 'Rust' set

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com