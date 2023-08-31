Kia recalls 319,000 cars over trunks that can trap people inside

Kia doesn't want you getting stuck in the trunk.

The company is recalling 319,436 Rio and Optima vehicles over an issue found with their trunk latch base. The base may crack, which could prevent anyone from opening the trunk of the car while inside of it.

"A person inside the trunk compartment may become trapped, increasing their risk of injury," Kia said in the recall announcement, posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Thursday.

Because of this issue, the cars don't comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards' internal trunk release requirements, the NHTSA report said.

The recallcovers certain Rio models from 2016 and 2017, Optima midsize models from 2016 through 2018, and Optima hybrids and plug-ins from 2017 and 2018.

Kia dealers will replace the trunk latch base for free for any owners of the affected vehicles.

The company will begin notifying owners by mail on Oct. 19, or owners may contact Kia customer service themselves with the recall reference number SC278.

This isn't the first time Kia has been involved in a recall this month.

On Aug. 3, Kia and Hyundai Motor recalled more than 91,000 new model vehicles due to a potential fire hazard within their oil pump assemblies.

