Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to everyone who donates blood

Blood donations have been down across the country since the start of the pandemic, and now the American Red Cross is facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Due to factors from the omicron surge to staffing limitations and winter storms leading to blood drive cancellations, the Red Cross has officially declared a national blood crisis, saying blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent delays in vital medical treatments.

Krispy Kreme is now offering up an incentive in hopes of getting more people to donate blood and save lives. If you donate blood now through Jan. 31, you can get a free Original Glazed dozen by simply visiting a participating Krispy Kreme shop after your donation. You’ll need to show either a sticker that you received when you donated or a confirmation of your donation on the Red Cross blood donor app.

All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit their website or call 800-733-2767.

The Red Cross is also partnering with the NFL to help increase donations. Everyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma this month will automatically be entered to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, along with a hotel stay, round-trip air tickets, and entry into the NFL’s official Tailgate event. They’ll also have the chance to win a Big Game at Home package that includes a full home theater setup and a $500 e-gift card.

If you can’t give blood but still want to help, the Red Cross is also seeking volunteers. Blood drive volunteers greet and register donors and help by answering questions and providing information throughout the donation process. To volunteer or learn more, just visit their website.

This is the second Covid-related incentive offered by Krispy Kreme to the general public. The doughnut shop also offered a free doughnut through the end of 2021 if you showed your vaccination card. They even gave away two doughnuts per customer for a short time over the summer.

Will you be donating blood, then heading to Krispy Kreme for your free doughnuts?

