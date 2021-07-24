1 dead, 2 others injured in Belton shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Belton are asking the public to avoid three different crime scenes associated with a triple shooting Saturday morning that left one person dead.

According to a Facebook post, police were called to investigate a shooting on Maggie Court. Police say the victims were later located at Research Belton Medical Center and the Quick Trip near 58 Highway and Bel Ray Boulevard.

Police say one of the three victims has died from their injuries. The other victims are receiving treatment at area hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

