2 dead in shooting Wednesday night in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire led to the deaths of two people Wednesday night in a south Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood.

Police said the two victims were shot just after 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of Fremont Avenue.

No word on what led to the violence.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene, talking with neighborhood residents and gathering forensic evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.