4 teens charged with first degree murder in death of 19-year-old in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 13-year-old and three 14-year-olds have been charged with first degree murder regarding the death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino in Olathe on Saturday, according to a release from the district attorney.

On Saturday around 4 a.m. , Olathe Police Department Officers arrived at Black Bob Park on reports that shots had been fired.

When they arrived, they found Cardino deceased.

The four teens are in custody, according to the release, and will appear in court on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

