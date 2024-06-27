Missing woman in the Northland found and is safe, police said Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman reported missing was found Wednesday night and is safe, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Theresa Bealmear, 72, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart, 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave., in Kansas City, Missouri.

