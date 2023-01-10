Eudora man charged in injury crash Sunday at Gambino’s Pizza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Eudora man was arrested and charged with reckless driving and DUI for the crash Sunday that heavily damaged a pizza shop in the Douglas County, Kansas, town.

Richard C. Nettles, 46, allegedly crashed his maroon truck through Gambino’s Pizza around 7 p.m., sending two of the five employees who were working at the time to the hospital.

Gambino’s, which said via Facebook that it would remain closed indefinitely as it makes repairs, provided an update to say the two teens who were injured were “okay.”

“Thank you everyone for all the support,” Gambino’s said in a comment on its original post about the crash. “We truly appreciate it! Thankful to report the two injured are okay! They are banged up and bruised but going to be okay. The store however, may take some time.”

Nettles was released on a $1,150 bond, according to court records.

