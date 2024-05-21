Gladstone police search for woman reported missing on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Gladstone police ask for assistance in locating Alexandra Morrow, 37, who was last seen near the 6800 block of N. Broadway in Gladstone.

Morrow is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and around 260 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Morrow may be driving a white Lincoln MKZ with Missouri license plate "VB0U9A."

Anyone with information is asked to call Gladstone police at 816-436-3550 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—