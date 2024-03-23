Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 27-year-old woman last seen March 18

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 27-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Xing was last seen on March 18 in the area of Truman Medical Center.

Xing has medical conditions that require immediate attention, per KCPD.

Xing is described as an Asian female with black hair and brown eyes, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5043 or 911.

