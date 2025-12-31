KCMO firefighters battled more fires Tuesday night in fire-plagued Parade Park Homes complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters returned to a familiar abandoned apartment complex Tuesday night to put out fires in at least two units at Parade Park Homes.

The complex sits near Truman Road and Brooklyn Avenue and has sustained damage from eight fires since Thanksgiving.

No injuries were reported.

Demolition of the buildings is supposed to start in January, but no firm date has been shaered with KSHB 41 News.

