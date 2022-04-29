KCPD investigating homicide near 43rd and Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the park near 43rd and Park.

Police were dispatched to the area about 1:30 this morning on a sound of shots call.

When they arrived they found a man unresponsive near the shelter house.

EMS declared him dead a short time later.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

