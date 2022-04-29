KCPD investigating homicide near 43rd and Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the park near 43rd and Park.
Police were dispatched to the area about 1:30 this morning on a sound of shots call.
When they arrived they found a man unresponsive near the shelter house.
EMS declared him dead a short time later.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
