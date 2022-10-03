Lawrence Police Department officers shoot, kill suspect Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Lawrence Police Department were involved in a shooting in which a suspect was killed Sunday.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace on reports of criminal damage.

As investigation of the scene was underway, officers were allegedly confronted by “an armed suspect” when they discharged their firearms.

Emergency medical services declared the victim deceased at the scene.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is taking over investigation of the officers discharging their firearms.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .