Man, 61, facing murder charges in Oct. 1 homicide in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 61-year-old Kansas City man is facing second degree murder charges connected to a deadly stabbing Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night , emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard on a reported stabbing. When they got there, they discovered a witness performing CPR on a man. While paramedics took over, the eventually declared the man, identified as James Fisher, deceased on the scene.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged David F. Cornell with second degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to Fisher’s death.

According to witnesses, Cornell and Fisher were in an argument on their respective sides of an iron fence. The argument eventually escalated when Cornell stabbed Fisher with a knife he had in his pocket.

During questioning with police detectives, Cornell said he had acted in self defense.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .