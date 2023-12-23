Watch Now
Man critically wounded in Friday night shooting in northeast Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 19:53:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire critically wounded one man Friday night in northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the shooting happened at 6:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of east 8th Street.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

