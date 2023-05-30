Man critically wounded Monday in shooting at KCK house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds about 3:50 p.m. at a Kansas City, Kansas, house.

Police found the adult male at the house in the 1300 block of North 4th Street, police said.



The man was taken to a hospital.

No other information was released by the police department.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous.