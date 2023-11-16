Man robs bank Thursday on Country Club Plaza, said he had a bomb, nothing found.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who said he had a bomb robbed a Country Club Plaza bank Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 12:40 p.m. at the Commerce Bank, 118 W. 47th Street, in Kansas City, Missouri.

A man thought to be in his mid-50s came into the bank and gave one of the bank tellers a note demanding money, according to an FBI news release.

The man told the teller he had a bomb and left a box in the bank.

He ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money.

No bomb was found. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build, according to the FBI news release.

He wore a blue pullover with Reebook written on the front of the pullover.

The man also wore a blue baseball with white mesh and glasses.

