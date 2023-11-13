One injured in Sunday night shooting in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person was injured in a shooting early Sunday night in Gladstone.

Around 5 p.m., police were called to an area near the 7700 block of N. Oak Trafficway on a reported shooting.

Police tell KSHB 41 that one person was shot. Their injuries as not expected to be life threatening.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

