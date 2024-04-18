Police in Kansas City, Kansas, searching for subject who allegedly made threat toward student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are in the area of Gloria Willis Middle School searching for a subject who allegedly made a threat toward a student at the school.

A police spokesperson said the alleged threat was made as the school approached dismissal time Thursday afternoon. After the alleged threat was made, the student notified school administrators, who in turn notified the school district’s police department and KCK police.

The spokesperson said students were held from dismissal as police learned more about the situation and attempted to locate the subject in the area of N. 64th Terrace and Parallel Parkway.

No injures were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

