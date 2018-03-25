Possible kidnapping after a double shooting Sunday in KCMO

Steve Kaut
5:00 PM, Mar 25, 2018
18 mins ago

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 18: In this photo illustration, a Glock pistol with a 17 round magazine is seen on December 18, 2012 in Miami, Florida. The weapon is the same type that was used during a massacre at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass shooting. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images

A possible child kidnapping reported after a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue in KCMO.

Police spotted the suspect in a silver Dodge Charger about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Officers gave chase, but were unable to capture the suspect.

It's not known if the two-year-old child was in the Dodge Charger.

The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m

The victims, including the child's mother, were able to drive to nearby Research Medical Center for treatment.

Their wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top