Possible kidnapping after a double shooting Sunday in KCMO

A possible child kidnapping reported after a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue in KCMO.
Police spotted the suspect in a silver Dodge Charger about 30 minutes after the shooting.
Officers gave chase, but were unable to capture the suspect.
It's not known if the two-year-old child was in the Dodge Charger.
The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m
The victims, including the child's mother, were able to drive to nearby Research Medical Center for treatment.
Their wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.