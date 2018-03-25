Possible kidnapping after a double shooting Sunday in KCMO

A possible child kidnapping reported after a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue in KCMO.

Police spotted the suspect in a silver Dodge Charger about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Officers gave chase, but were unable to capture the suspect.

It's not known if the two-year-old child was in the Dodge Charger.

The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m

The victims, including the child's mother, were able to drive to nearby Research Medical Center for treatment.

Their wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.