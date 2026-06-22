Search on for suspect who led police on high-speed chase from Kansas into Raymore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect who led police on a high-speed chase Monday from Kansas into Raymore.

The Miami County Sheriff's Department began the pursuit before the suspect sped into Missouri, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release.

The driver sped down streets in Grandview and other parts of the southern Kansas City metro. He drove in the wrong lanes into traffic several times, according to the news release, but no crashes or injuries were reported.

The suspect stopped the pickup truck, jumped out, and ran into the Creekmoor neighborhood in Raymore.

He's described as possibly a Hispanic male, about six feet tall, and wearing a white T-shirt.

Police said he has shaggy hair and a goatee.

Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, Miami County and Cass Sheriff's Departments and Raymore Police are searching for the suspect.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.