Silver alert issued Saturday night for Raytown man, 74

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police issued a silver alert Saturday night for a 74-year-old man.

Delbert A. Clouser was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday near 7013 Hawthorn Avenue in Raytown.

Police say Clouser went out for a walk around the block but did not return.

Clouser is described as a white male, 6’1”, 180 pounds, balding hair, blue eyes, with a white beard and a sand dollar tattoo on his inner left wrist.

He may be wearing a ball cap, glasses, a plaid shirt, blue jeans and black steel-toed work boots.

Clouser has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Anyone with information about Closer should call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

