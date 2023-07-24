Stabbing kills one, critically wounds another Sunday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and another person critically wounded in a Sunday night stabbing in the 3700 block of East 8th Street.

Police said it happened about 6:20 p.m.

Detectives are looking for a suspect.

No word on what led to the violence.

This was the 112th homicide of the year in KCMO compared with 86 at this time a year ago.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

