Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S.

She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.

A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury deadlocked on the sentence. McLaughlin was convicted of first-degree murder and rape in 2006.

A court in 2016 ordered a new sentencing hearing, but a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty in 2021.

McLaughlin's attorney says there are no court appeals pending.

The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial.

A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times.

The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.

“We think Amber has demonstrated incredible courage because I can tell you there’s a lot of hate when it comes to that issue,” her attorney, Larry Komp, said Monday. But, he said, McLaughlin’s sexual identity is “not the main focus” of the clemency request.

The Missouri Democratic LGBTQ Caucus sent a statement Friday calling on Governor Parson to grant clemency and halt Amber's execution immediately.

"We recognize the importance of accountability for crimes committed, and sentencing in keeping with the will of an information jury," according to the statement "Jurors were deadlocked on whether or not to impose the death penalty, while the state withheld important information pertaining to Ms. McLaughlin's abusive caretaking, which resulted in brain damage and a lifelong struggle with mental illness. Without this information jurors elected to ask a judge to break their deadlock, instead of deciding on life in prison without the possibility of parole as a more suitable sentence."

Parson’s spokesperson, Kelli Jones, said the review process for the clemency request is still underway.

The only woman ever executed in Missouri was Bonnie B. Heady, put to death on Dec. 18, 1953, for kidnapping and killing a 6-year-old boy. Heady was executed in the gas chamber, side by side with the other kidnapper and killer, Carl Austin Hall.

Nationally, 18 people were executed in 2022, including two in Missouri. Kevin Johnson, 37, was put to death Nov. 29 for the ambush killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer. Carman Deck was executed in May for killing James and Zelma Long during a robbery at their home in De Soto, Missouri.

Another Missouri inmate, Leonard Taylor, is scheduled to die Feb. 7 for killing his girlfriend and her three young children.

