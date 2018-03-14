U.S. Bank robbed inside Truman Medical Center

Sam Hartle
1:15 PM, Mar 14, 2018

U.S. Bank robbed inside Truman Medical Center. Surveillance Photo Submitted by FBI

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

U.S. Bank robbed inside Truman Medical Center. Surveillance Photo Submitted by FBI

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

U.S. Bank robbed inside Truman Medical Center. Surveillance Photo Submitted by FBI

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FBI agents said a suspect managed to rob a bank inside Truman Medical Center.

Police and FBI were called to the hospital just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on a reported bank robbery at the U.S. Bank.

An FBI spokeswoman said the suspect approached the counter and demanded money. He told the teller he was armed with a handgun.

The suspect fled the scene and entered a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 50-60 years old, about 5’10” tall, weighing 185 pounds, wearing a black knit stocking cap, a gray zippered sweatshirt, and silver wire-framed glasses.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top