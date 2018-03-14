U.S. Bank robbed inside Truman Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FBI agents said a suspect managed to rob a bank inside Truman Medical Center.

Police and FBI were called to the hospital just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on a reported bank robbery at the U.S. Bank.

An FBI spokeswoman said the suspect approached the counter and demanded money. He told the teller he was armed with a handgun.

The suspect fled the scene and entered a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 50-60 years old, about 5’10” tall, weighing 185 pounds, wearing a black knit stocking cap, a gray zippered sweatshirt, and silver wire-framed glasses.

No injuries were reported.