How to watch baseball at the Tokyo Olympics

Getty Images
Find out where to watch every inning of the Tokyo Olympics baseball tournament.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 16, 2021
Baseball is making its return to the Olympics after a 13-year hiatus, re-debuting in Japan, a nation with a healthy baseball obsession.

Six teams have qualified to take part in the 10-day tournament which begins July 27. Those nations are Israel, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

SEE MORE: Former MLB All-Stars, top prospects highlight U.S. Olympic baseball roster

The competition begins with a six-game pool round to determine seeding, then progresses through a knockout stage which includes a second chance “repechage” bracket. The gold medalists will be crowned in the final, August 7 at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

Select games from the competition will air live on the networks of NBC Universal, while others are shown on a short delay (find full TV listings for baseball and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule). However, every baseball game at the Tokyo Olympics can be streamed LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports App.

Here’s where to find the action:

Opening Round

Date/Time (ET)

Game

Where to stream

July 27, 11:00 p.m.

Dominican Rep. vs. Japan

HERE

July 29, 6:00 a.m.

Israel vs. South Korea

HERE

July 29, 11:00 p.m.

Mexico vs. Dominican Rep.

HERE

July 30, 6:00 a.m.

United States vs. Israel

HERE

July 30, 11:00 p.m.

Japan vs. Mexico

HERE

July 31, 6:00 a.m.

South Korea vs. United States

HERE (Also LIVE on USA)

Knockout Stage

