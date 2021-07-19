Watch
How to watch equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Here's how to watch equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 07:03:57-04

Equestrian is back once again for the Tokyo Olympics. Equestrian competition will begin on Saturday, July 24 at 4 a.m. ET and wrap up with the team jumping final on Saturday, August 7 at 6 a.m. ET.

For the United States, Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen, will make her highly-anticipated debut riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve as a member of the U.S. jumping squad. Phillip Dutton, who won a bronze medal in individual eventing in Rio, will return to compete in his seventh Olympics. At 57 years old, he will become the oldest U.S. Olympian since John Dane III, who last competed in 2008.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic equestrian can be found here.

Equestrian Competition Schedule

Date Event How to Stream
7/24 Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual: Day 1 NBCOlympics.com
7/25 Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual: Day 2 NBCOlympics.com
7/27 Dressage Team Grand Prix Special NBCOlympics.com
7/28 Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle NBCOlympics.com
7/29 Eventing Dressage Day 1 - Session 1 NBCOlympics.com
7/30 Eventing Dressage Day 1 - Session 2 NBCOlympics.com
7/30 Eventing Dressage Day 2 - Session 3 NBCOlympics.com
7/31 Eventing Team and Individual Cross-Country NBCOlympics.com
8/2 Eventing Team and Individual Jumping NBCOlympics.com
8/3 Jumping Individual Qualification NBCOlympics.com
8/4 Jumping Individual Final NBCOlympics.com
8/6 Jumping Team Qualification NBCOlympics.com
8/7 Jumping Team Final NBCOlympics.com

 

