How to watch Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Hockey is always one of the can't-miss events at the Winter Olympics and this year will be no different.

After taking down Canada for gold for the first time in 20 years in PyeongChang, the women's team enters this year's Games with the hope of defending their title. Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Amanda Kessel — all key cogs on the 2018 gold medal team — are returning, and they're once again considered one of the top dogs in the competition along with their Canadian rivals.

As for the men, NHLers will not participate in this year's Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the U.S. men's team will once again be primarily comprised of collegiate and international standouts. Teenagers Matty Beniers, Jake Sanderson and Brendan Brisson are expected to draw plenty of eyeballs while former NHLers like Nick Shore and Kenny Agostino look to prove that they still belong in the top hockey league in the world.

The U.S. women play their first game at the Olympics on February 3 at 8:10 a.m. ET against Finland. The men will take on China in their first game, which is scheduled for February 10 at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Date/Time Event How to Watch Feb. 3, 8:10 a.m. ET Finland vs. USA (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 5, 8:10 a.m. ET USA vs. ROC (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 6, 8:10 a.m. ET Switzerland vs. USA (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 7, 11:10 p.m. ET USA vs. Canada (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 10, 8:10 a.m. ET USA vs. China (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m. ET Women's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 11, 8:10 a.m. ET Women's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m. ET Women's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m. ET Canada vs. USA (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m. ET Women's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 13, 8:10 a.m. ET USA vs. Germany (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 13, 11:10 p.m. ET Women's Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 14, 8:10 a.m. ET Women's Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 15, 3:40 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 15, 8:10 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 15, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 1 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 3:40 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m. ET Women's Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m. ET Women's Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 17, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 18, 8:10 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 19, 8:10 a.m. ET Men's Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 19, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

