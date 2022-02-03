Inside the Olympic Bubble through Team USA

Very few people will get to experience what the Olympic Village is like at the 2022 Winter Games. Luckily, many of the Americans arriving in Beijing have been posting to social media to share their experience. It's almost like getting a behind-the scenes tour.

There's nothing more iconic that taking your picture in front of the Olympic Rings in the Village. Women's hockey captain Hilary Knight is playing in her fourth Olympics. She tweeted out this photo with fellow teammates Megan Keller, Amanda Kessel and Hannah Brandt.

Bobsledder Carlo Valdes climbed inside the rings for an impressive solo shot. He's rocking a memorable mustache for his second Olympic Games.

The U.S. pairs figure skating teams headed to the rings together. Alexa Knierim is looking to medal again with new partner Brandon Frazier. Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc also joined in on the fun.

Figure skater Jason Brown showed off his impressive swag collection. He also made his way down to the Capital Indoor Stadium to check out where he'd be competing.

Freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf posted herself on a bike ride, as well as some of the food the athletes are eating.

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is keeping a safe distance from boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde from Norway. Both are appearing in their third Olympic Games and want to be extra careful ahead of their races.

Back to women's hockey, Kendall Coyne Schofield tweeted some team photos and her under the American flag. The women will face off against Finland at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The men's team also posted, but they were just beginning their journey to the Olympics.

The 2022 Winter Games officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.