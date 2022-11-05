1 dead in overnight multi-vehicle crash involving 2 semis on Interstate 470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in an overnight multi-vehicle crash at Interstate 470 and Northwest View High Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash took place around 3:30 a.m.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says two semis and one truck were involved in the crash.

Aside from the one death involved in the crash, it is not known at this time if there were any additional injuries in the collision.

I-470 westbound was initially closed following the crash at Raytown Road, according to Kansas City Scout.

Shortly after 7 a.m., I-470 Westbound reopened after the crash was cleared.

