1 person died and four others were hurt after a crash Saturday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 person died and 4 others suffered serious injuries in a crash Saturday night in KCMO.

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. just off eastbound Interstate 70 on the exit ramp to U.S. 40 Highway.

No word on what led to the crash.

The KC Scout Camera system shows police blocking access to the exit ramp on Interstate 70 at East 31st Street, the on-ramp to the interstate at Van Brunt Boulevard and at least one other exit or entrance ramp.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

