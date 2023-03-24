Watch Now
1 person hurt when a car crashes into building Friday in Kansas City

Crash at 51st and Prospect Avenue.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 18:49:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured Friday when a vehicle crashed into a building in Kansas City, Missouri.

The wreck happened just before 5 p.m. near East 51st Street and Prospect Avenue.

KCPD had yet to provide any information on the condition of the driver whose vehicle slammed into the building.

Police shut down the north and southbound lanes of Prospect Avenue at East 50th Street while detectives gathered evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated if new information becomes available.

