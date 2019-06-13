Menu

12-year-old son of Overland Park fire captain awarded for actions that saved dad's life

Posted: 1:37 PM, Jun 13, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-13 18:37:00Z
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 12-year-old son of an Overland Park fire captain received recognition Thursday for his heroic actions that saved his father’s life.

Trevor Gantt received the 9-1-1 Hero Award presented by the Mid American Regional Council and the Johnson County Communications Center.

A fire department spokesman said on March 12, Trevor awoke to his father, Capt. Pat Gantt, making strange breathing sounds.

Trevor wasn’t able to wake his dad up and immediately called 911.

OPFD said Trevor was commended for calmly relaying important information to the dispatcher and directing first responders to his location.

Trevor’s father suffered sudden cardiac arrest. EMS shocked him three times and took him to a local hospital, where he made a full recovery, OPFD said.

Trevor said his dad taught him how to call 911 and talk with dispatchers at a young age.

