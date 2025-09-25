3 Blue Springs students, bus driver injured in crash into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Blue Springs South High School students and the bus driver were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a bus crashed into a building.

At 6:45 a.m. a school bus was enroute to Blue Springs South High School when the bus crashed into a building at the intersection of 40 Highway and 7 Highway.

Three students and the bus driver were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The parents of the students have been notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.